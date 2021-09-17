England will be without captain Steph Houghton in their World Cup qualifier this evening as they take on North Macedonia.

Manchester City defender Houghton has withdrawn due to an ankle injury and so Leah Williamson will lead the side in Sarina Wiegman’s first game in charge.

The Lionesses will attempt to get their form back on track as it has been hit and miss since the 2019 World Cup. They last played in two friendlies in April, when they lost 3-1 to France and 2-0 to Canada.

This is the team’s first official competitive match in 802 days after they withdrew from the 2021 SheBelieves Cup due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s all you need to know about the World Cup qualifier.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7pm BST on Friday 17 September at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton.

Where can I watch?

The qualifier will be available for fan to watch in the UK on ITV 4. Coverage begins from 6.15pm and supporters can also stream the match on the ITV Hub.

Team news

England’s Fran Kirby is a doubt as she took part in reduced training sessions to ‘manage her load’. Captain Steph Houghton has withdrawn from the match due to an ankle injury.

Predicted line-up

England: Earps; Greenwood, Bright, Wubben-Moy; Williamson, Stanway, Scott, Zelem; Hemp, Mead, White.

Odds

England - 50/1

Draw - 12/1

North Macedonia - 45/1

Prediction

England have a point to prove after losing their most recent matches and so they will be fighting for a victory in Southampton. North Macedonia will cause some problems in the midfield but they won’t be strong enough to overcome the hosts. England 3-1 North Macedonia.