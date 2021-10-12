Keira Walsh, Alessia Russo and Hannah Hampton have been recalled to England Women’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Latvia.

Captain Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze and Ellie Roebuck are unavailable due to injury while Jordan Nobbs has not been included despite recovering from an ankle problem.

Manchester United forward Russo and uncapped Aston Villa goalkeeper Hampton have received their first call-ups since March 2020 while Walsh returns to the squad after missing September’s squad due to injury.

Arsenal’s Leah Williamson has been named as a midfielder in the second squad named by manager Sarina Wiegman and is again expected to captain the Lionesses.

Ballon D’Or nominees Fran Kirby and Ellen White have been included but there is no place for forward Ebony Salmon despite being part of Weigman’s group last month.

England face Northern Ireland in their first-ever competitive fixture at Wembley on Saturday 23 October before they travel to play Latvia on Tuesday 26 October.

Weigman’s side top their World Cup qualifying group after cruising to 8-0 and 10-0 wins over North Macedonia and Luxembourg respectively in their opening two matches.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Sandy MacIver (Everton).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Jessica Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Katie Zelem (Manchester United).

Forwards: Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City).