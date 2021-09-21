Chelsea’s Fran Kirby is in contention to start England’s World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on Tuesday evening.

Kirby was in the training squad for last Friday’s 8-0 thrashing of North Macedonia but was rested after she had reduced training sessions to ‘manage her load’.

With Kirby back in the side, manager Sarina Wiegman will be hoping they convert as many chances as in their last qualifier, with Luxembourg unlikely to be any more defensively resilient than North Macedonia were.

The boss said: “Of course we want to score more and get that percentage higher. [In training] we have focused on switching play more, stretching them and the timing of crosses and runs - to stay calm, stay composed, in the final touch or final pass.

“When you’re connected, composed and calm, the chances will be higher.”

Here’s all you need to know about the qualifier for the 2023 World Cup.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.15pm BST on Tuesday, 21 September.

Where can I watch?

The qualifier will be available for UK fans to watch on ITV4 with coverage starting at 6.45pm. Supporters can also stream the match on the ITV Hub.

Team news

Steph Houghton is still out with an ankle injury but better news for England is that Fran Kirby is in contention to start the match after she was rested for the North Macedonia fixture.

Predicted line-up

Earps; Daly, Stokes, Williamson, Bright; Greenwood, Mead, Stanway; White, Kirby, England

Odds

Luxembourg - 80/1

Draw - 66/1

England - 1/20

Prediction

After England’s impressive performance over North Macedonia and the re-introduction of Fran Kirby it’s almost certain that the Lionesses will continue Sarina Wiegman’s reign with another win. Luxembourg 0-6 England.