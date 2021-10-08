The volcano eruption in late September on La Palma, the Spanish island, continues to impact on life in the Canaries - after forcing the postponement of a football match.

UDG Tenerife Egatesa, who play in the Women’s Primera Division in Spain, have had to cancel their upcoming game against mainland-based Villarreal Femenino on account of an inability to travel.

Villarreal confirmed the postponement on Twitter was “due to the away side having difficulties travelling because of the volcano eruption in La Palma.”

The two sides were due to face off on Saturday, with just one point and two places in the league table separating them.

Two new fissures opened in the volcano as recently as the start of this week, with air quality still much-reduced in the area and concerns ongoing about further eruptions.

Tenerife’s men’s team are due to play at home against Amorebieta in the Segunda Division, with that match currently set to go ahead. Manager Luis Miguel Ramis said in his pre-match press conference he expects “many people to come” and says the team “go to win against Amorebieta but [the match also] has an essential component, and that is to help La Palma”.