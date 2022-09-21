Jump to content

Liverpool striker Leanne Kiernan set to be out for months with ankle injury

Kiernan sustained the injury in their 2-1 win over Chelsea

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 21 September 2022 10:22
Comments
Kiernan injured her ankle in Liverpool’s shock win over Chelsea

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Leanne Kiernan is set to be on the sidelines for months with the ankle injury she sustained in the club’s shock win over Chelsea on Sunday.

The Reds came back from 1-0 down to beat the defending Women’s Super League champions 2-1 in a match where all the goals were penalties. Kiernan was forced off in the second half after a tackle by the Blues’ Kadeisha Buchanan.

“It’s obviously really disappointing for Leanne and the rest of the squad because she had a terrific pre-season and has been in great shape,” Liverpool manager Matt Beard said.

“But these things happen in football, we have a squad to deal with these things and excellent medical staff to get Leanne back in great shape when she’s ready.”

And the Republic of Ireland international, who may need surgery, added: “Thank you to all the fans who reached out to me, your support means a lot. I’m looking forward to getting back out there as soon as I can. See you soon.”

Newly-promoted Liverpool shocked Chelsea but Blues manager Emma Hayes was realistic about her side’s poor performance after the match.

She told Sky: “Firstly congratulations to Liverpool. They did their game plan well. We knew about the long throw from Campbell. The second penalty we should defend that better. I thought going forward we weren’t good enough. Nothing went where it was supposed to go. We’re disappointed but we go.

“They play a 5-4-1 and they don’t come out. They have maximised the opportunities. We couldn’t hit a barn door today.

“We chalk it off and go again. I say it all the time, what is to worry about losing a football match.”

Chelsea will play Manchester City, while Liverpool take on Everton this weekend.

