Luis Rubiales given restraining order blocking him going near Jenni Hermoso

Spanish prosecutors have issued a restraining order against ex-football boss Luis Rubiales, barring him from going within 500 metres of player Jenni Hermoso.

She has made complaints of sexual assault and coercion over a kiss following the team’s Women’s World Cup final victory.

The former president of the country’s football federation was ordered to appear before Spain’s National Court to answer questions after prosecutors asked the judge to summon him to give preliminary testimony.

Luis Rubiales refused to directly apologise for kissing Jenni Hermoso (PA Wire)

The proceedings could lead to a formal court investigation that will end with a recommendation for the case to either be dismissed or go to trial.

In a preliminary hearing on Friday he denied the claims, the prosecutor leading the case said.

Rubiales, 46, has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that in statements issued by her and her players’ union.

According to a sexual consent law passed last year, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault.

He was suspended from his post by Fifa on 27 August, a day after he refused to step down when he delivered a defiant speech to the general assembly of his federation in which he said he was victim of a “witch hunt” by “false feminists”.

Jennifer Hermoso was kissed on the lips by Rubiales after the final (PA Archive)

Rubiales arrives at the National Court in Madrid (AP)

A government legal panel overseeing sports has opened a probe to determine if he abused his authority by kissing Hermoso or tainted the image of Spain with his conduct.

On Friday the football federation said the cup-winning players were still refusing to play for the women’s national team – just hours before new coach Montse Tomé was set to announce her first squad.

When Rubiales refused to quit amid uproar over the kiss, the squad announced that they would not be playing for Spain again unless deep reforms including new leadership, were carried out at the federation.

Tomé must now decide whether to still call up the striking players or select a completely different team for Nations League games against Sweden and Switzerland beginning a week today.

Additional reporting by Reuters