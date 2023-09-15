This is the moment Luis Rubiales arrives at a court in Madrid on Friday to give testimony to a judge investigating his kiss of Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup.

Judge Francisco de Jorge issued the order earlier this week for Rubiales to answer his questions at Spain’s National Court.

The former president of Spain’s football federation is alleged to have kissed the Spain forward on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England in the World Cup final.

He said she had consented to the kiss, but Hermoso has denied that repeatedly.