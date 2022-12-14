‘We can’t stand still’: Marc Skinner hints at busy transfer window for Man Utd

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner admits he will look at potential new signings in the January transfer window in order to match his ambitions and those of his players.

The summer saw a significant turnover in the squad with United bringing in seven new faces and offloading nine, either permanently or on loan.

But despite those significant moves, Skinner has not ruled out more changes next month.

“We are going to look to see if we can manoeuvre the squad, maybe bring some players in if there is potential to improve the squad. We can’t stand still,” said Skinner, whose side head into the winter break five points behind FA Women’s Super League leaders Chelsea with a match in hand.

“It’s not a necessity, I’m really happy with the group, but I’m not going to stop evolving this team and it keeps our players on their toes.

“They want better players, even if it means they are not in the team, as we want to keep progressing.

“They (his squad) are hungry and ambitious and if I don’t keep an eye on that and don’t keep pushing our own boundaries then I’m not matching their ambitions.

“I won’t stop until we are a team who are linked to constant success.”