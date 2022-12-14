Jump to content

‘We can’t stand still’: Marc Skinner hints at busy transfer window for Man Utd

The summer saw a significant turnover in the squad with United bringing in seven new faces and offloading nine

Carl Markham
Wednesday 14 December 2022 15:49
<p>Man Utd could be busy in the January transfer window </p>

Man Utd could be busy in the January transfer window

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner admits he will look at potential new signings in the January transfer window in order to match his ambitions and those of his players.

The summer saw a significant turnover in the squad with United bringing in seven new faces and offloading nine, either permanently or on loan.

But despite those significant moves, Skinner has not ruled out more changes next month.

“We are going to look to see if we can manoeuvre the squad, maybe bring some players in if there is potential to improve the squad. We can’t stand still,” said Skinner, whose side head into the winter break five points behind FA Women’s Super League leaders Chelsea with a match in hand.

“It’s not a necessity, I’m really happy with the group, but I’m not going to stop evolving this team and it keeps our players on their toes.

“They want better players, even if it means they are not in the team, as we want to keep progressing.

“They (his squad) are hungry and ambitious and if I don’t keep an eye on that and don’t keep pushing our own boundaries then I’m not matching their ambitions.

“I won’t stop until we are a team who are linked to constant success.”

