When will Tobin Heath make her Arsenal debut?

Arsenal fans were excited to see two-time World Cup winner Tobin Heath sign for the club this summer but they are yet to see her in action.

She has been brought in to boost their Women’s Super League and Women’s Champions League chances, given the club hasn’t won the domestic league since the 2018/19 season.

But without the forward in their WSL opener last Sunday, Arsenal shone as they dealt defending champions Chelsea a 3-2 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

With plenty more action to come in this 21/22 campaign, with the Gunners playing Slavia Prague in the Women’s Champions League on Thursday evening and facing Reading in the WSL on Sunday, when will Heath make her debut?

Here is all you need to know about the USWNT star’s Arsenal career.

When did Heath sign for Arsenal?

The Gunners announced Heath as their new player on 3rd September, after the transfer window had closed. They could delay their announcement as she was a free transfer from fellow WSL club Manchester United.

The signing came as a shock to some who had anticipated she would return to the American league - the National Women’s Soccer League - as her former United and current national teammate Christen Press did.

However, Heath has supported Arsenal since she was a child and so that is sure to have played a part in her decision to remain in England.

“Tobin’s record speaks for itself. She’s an incredibly talented player who will bring so much experience to our squad,” new Arsenal boos Jonas Eidevall said.

“This is an exciting time for the club, and I’m delighted we could secure Tobin’s signing.”

When will she make her debut?

She has been named in a UWSNT training roster for September where they will play Paraguay twice, on 16th September and 21st September.

It’s expected she will make her debut after that with a possibility being on 25th September in a WSL fixture against Manchester City, though this is unlikely.

The more probable options are the 29th September in a FA Cup quarter-final against Tottenham or the 3rd October in a league game against Aston Villa.

Who is her competition?

Arsenal is full of impressive stars and while Heath is a double World Cup winner, she will face stiff competition for her shirt - most notably from Vivianne Miedema.

Miedema is the star of the Gunners squad and holds the current WSL all-time goal-scoring record with 61 in 68 league games. It’s difficult to see anyone replacing the Netherlands international in the team outfit unless she is injured or is being rested.

The club also made two other star forward signings this summer which could thwart Heath’s chances in the side - England’s Nikita Parris and Japan’s Mana Iwabuchi.