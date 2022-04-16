Manchester City will travel to West Ham on Saturday as they clash in the Women’s FA Cup semi-final.

Many fans will have City as the favourites after the club have regained their good form. The start of the season saw them have their worst run in Women’s Super League history and having an early exit in the Champions League.

Among their dreadful losing streak the WSL was a huge 2-0 upset by West Ham. But Gareth Taylor’s side have been rejuvenated after stars like Lucy Bronze returned from injury and they paid the Hammers back with their own 2-0 victory in April.

But the Hammers will believe, especially after dispatching fellow WSL club Reading in the quarter finals, and could rely on Lisa Evans and Adriana Leon to bring them a good result.

West Ham manager Olli Harder said if the forward pairing after the Reading victory: “They add a lot of dynamism and pace to our team which is always helpful. It’s been a long road for Dri, so we’re really pleased for her to be back out there and making her 50th appearance for the Club, which is a fantastic achievement.

“Lisa was able to contribute a lot for the team out there today, so again, it’s very pleasing to have them both back and healthy.”

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 12.15pm on Saturday, 16 April at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

How can I watch?

The semi-final will be available to watch on BBC One and supporters will also be able to stream the game on the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

West Ham are likely to be without Maisy Barker who is rehabbing a long-term injury. Olli Harder will otherwise have the pick of his squad to take on City.

City, meanwhile, will have to deal with the threat from the Hammers without Steph Houghton. The defender is in doubt for the fixture due to her ongoing injury problems. Chloe Kelly is available for selecton after returning from her ACL injury in the WSL in April.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham XI: Arnold; Cissoko, Fisk, Flaherty, Parker; Brynjarsdóttir, Yallop, Longhurst, Hasegawa; Evans, Leon.

Manchester City XI: Roebuck; Bronze, Kennedy, Greenwood; Stokes, Walsh, Stanway, Weir, Raso, Hemp, Shaw.

Odds

West Ham - 22/1

Draw - 8/1

Manchester City - 1/16

Prediction

West Ham may have been able to cause a shock in the WSL this season against City but Gareth Taylor’s side have got back to their best. The Hammers have improved this campaign but City will be able to do enough to overcome their opposition. West Ham 1-3 Manchester City.