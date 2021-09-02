The Women’s Super League has grown year-on-year and this season is set to be the biggest yet with the most domestic broadcast coverage to date.

A majority of games will be shown on TV this campaign and those not on the box will be streamed on the FA Player.

As well as ground-breaking coverage, the league has continued to attract international world-class stars in the transfer window.

Teams will be hoping their signings this summer will dethrone Chelsea, who won a second consecutive title last season with just one defeat in the whole league campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming WSL campaign.

When does it start?

The WSL season begins on Friday, 3 September with Manchester United playing Reading.

The five other matches will kick-off over the weekend with defending champions Chelsea opening their campaign against Arsenal on Sunday.

Aston Villa will take on Leicester City on Saturday, while Everton will face Manchester City and Tottenham go head-to-head with Birmingham on the same day, before Brighton play West Ham on Sunday to round off the opening weekend action.

How to watch it?

The coverage of the league this season is being shared by Sky Sports and the BBC.

In the opening round Sky will show Man Utd vs Reading and Arsenal vs Chelsea while the BBC will air Everton vs Man City. The other matches are being shown on the FA Player.

Key fixtures

Throughout the season the key fixtures will change as the table takes shape and we find out who needs what to climb positions.

But there are matches throughout the campaign which should immediately go into calendars - they are not to be missed.

Manchester City will face Chelsea on 14 November in a clash of last season’s top two. City will have a score to settle after the Blues beat them to the league title by two points last term.

The north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham is also played on 14 November and is a spectacle due to the huge crowds it pulls in. The fixture in 2019 saw the WSL’s attendance record broken with 38,262 supporters watching at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And a third game that should be in the diary is Leicester City vs Everton. It will be an interesting watch with newly-promoted City looking to have an impressive season and the Toffees gunning for a top-four place. The match will take place on 21 November.

Who are the favourites?

The title race is likely to be fought between last year’s top three of Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal.

Man United, Everton and Leicester could pose a threat and cause some upsets - but it would be a huge shock if one of the top three don’t take the title.

Ahead of the season, the Blues may have the slight edge as favourites for the win and if they do it will be a third straight title.

Odds

Chelsea 10/11

Man City 17/10

Arsenal 16/5

Man United 50/1

Everton 100/1

Tottenham 250/1

Key signings

Hanna Bennison - Everton

Hanna Bennison has signed for the Toffees (Getty Images)

Sweden midfielder Hanna Bennison signed for Everton in a club-record fee, though the specifics of that have not been disclosed.

She has joined on a four-year deal and comes to the club after winning silver in the Olympics.

“I like the league in England and we have a very good manager in Willie Kirk. I’ve spoken to him, and the way sees my game is the way see myself,” she said.

“I think Everton has something big happening - we have a really good squad with a lot of good players. I know the club wants to play in the Champions League. That’s one of my goals, too, and I hope I can help the team reach that.”

Lauren James - Chelsea

Lauren James has moved from Manchester United (Getty)

Manchester United have seen a lot of change in the summer with Marc Skinner taking over from Casey Stoney as manager. But the biggest move from the club has been Lauren James’ to Chelsea.

James is one of the brightest prospects in the WSL, helping United to secure WSL promotion and scoring the side’s first top-flight goal.

The forward said: “It’s a great feeling to come back home, to a great club, the club I started at the age of six. To be able to play for the first team now and come back here to Emma and the rest of the group is a good feeling.

“I’m excited to get started and I can’t wait to meet all the fans at Kingsmeadow when the new season kicks in.”

Hayley Raso - Manchester City

Hayley Raso has completed her move to Manchester City

Australian international Hayley Raso has decided a move north is right for her as she signed for Manchester City from Everton.

The striker, who has a two-year deal at her new club, has over 50 caps for Australia and helped Everton to an FA Cup final - which they lost 3-1 to City.

She said: “Having played in the WSL last season, I really liked the league – it’s very tough and competitive and being able to come to a team like City who are up there fighting for all the trophies and playing in the Champions League, it’s an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“Personally, I feel like I can fit in well with the team’s style of play – when I met with Gareth [Taylor], he spoke so highly of the Club and squad as a whole, and I knew that it was definitely the place I wanted to be.”

Rinsola Babajide - Brighton

Rinsola Babajide is on loan (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Rinsola Babajide has been Liverpool’s star for the past few seasons and they will miss her this campaign as she has signed a season-long loan for Brighton.

Liverpool are competing in the Championship after being relegated in the 19/20 season and so the midfielder will have a chance this term to once again flourish on the WSL stage.

Brighton manager Hope Powell said: “I think she is a player with a lot to offer. She’s also very ambitious.

“She wants to play for England and play at the highest level and we hope we can help her achieve her potential