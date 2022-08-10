Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The World Cup in Qatar is set to kick-off a day earlier than originally planned to allow the host nation to play the first game of the tournament.

The original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar's game on 21 November against Ecuador - which created the unusual situation of two matches being held before the ceremony.

Normally the ceremony is conducted before the kick-off of the first game of the tournament.

The Group A match between Senegal vs Netherlands and the Group B match between England and Iran were scheduled to take place before the ceremony on the Monday.

The plan has to be voted on by the heads of Fifa's six regional confederations and president Gianni Infantino but, despite the late notice, is expected to win support.

The switch to an opening ceremony and game on Sunday 20 November would allow the Senegal vs Netherlands match, scheduled for 1pm local time on 21 November, to kick off later in the day.

The Group B matches on that day, which also include the United States vs Wales, would be unaffected.