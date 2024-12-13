England handed friendly draw in 2026 World Cup qualifying as Thomas Tuchel era begins
Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland also found out their fate in European qualifying for the touranment
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Thomas Tuchel’s England have been drawn against Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra in qualification for the 2026 World Cup.
The German officially takes over as head coach on 1 January and will take heart from the fact England have never lost to any of the teams they will face on the road to the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Scotland are in a four-team group, and will face whichever team loses the Nations League quarter-final tie between Portugal and Denmark, along with Greece and Belarus.
Steve Clarke’s men also face Greece in a Nations League promotion-relegation play-off in March.
Wales are in a group featuring Belgium, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein as they aim to qualify for a second successive World Cup.
Wales met Belgium in qualifying for the last World Cup, and even more recently in the 2022 Nations League.
They famously beat Belgium 3-1 to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016, but have not won any of the subsequent four meetings.
The Republic of Ireland have been drawn against the winner of the Portugal v Denmark Nations League tie, along with Hungary and Romania.
Like Scotland, the Republic face a Nations League promotion-relegation play-off tie in March, in their case against Bulgaria.
Northern Ireland will face either Germany or Italy – each four-time World Cup winners – plus Slovakia and Luxembourg as they seek a first qualification since 1986.
2026 World Cup European qualifying draw
Group A: Winner of Germany vs Italy, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg.
Group B: Switzerland, Sweden, Slovenia, Kosovo.
Group C: Loser of Portugal vs Denmark, Greece, Scotland, Belarus.
Group D: Winner of France vs Croatia, Ukraine, Iceland, Azerbaijan.
Group E: Winner of Spain vs Netherlands, Turkiye, Georgia, Bulgaria.
Group F: Winner of Portugal vs Denmark, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Armenia.
Group G: Loser of Spain vs Netherlands, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Malta.
Group H: Austria, Romania, Bosnia & Herzegovenia, Cyprus, San Marino.
Group I: Loser of Germany vs Italy, Norway, Israel, Estonia, Moldova.
Group J: Belgium, Wales, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein.
Group K:England, Serbia, Albania, Lavia, Andorra.
Group L: Loser of France vs Croatia, Czech Republic, Montenegro, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar.
PA