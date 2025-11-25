Fifa announces major change to World Cup draw that could benefit England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The World Cup draw will introduce a Wimbledon-style seeding format at next summer’s tournament, which means England would avoid Spain, Argentina and France until the semi-finals if all those countries top their groups.

Fifa has announced a major change to the World Cup format ahead of the December 5 draw, with the top two teams in the Fifa rankings placed on opposite sides of the draw, along with the third and fourth-ranked sides.

Those are Spain, Argentina, France and England. They will be kept apart from each other in the 32-team knockout phase, meaning that - if they win their groups - World Cup holders Argentina will not be able to play European champions Spain until the final. By extension, the same applies to France and England, who met in the quarter-finals of the previous World Cup in 2022.

England lost to France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup ( Getty Images )

Fifa said the introduction of seeding has been made to “ensure competitive balance” ahead of the first ever 48-team World Cup, which will feature an extended knockout stage.

England have been placed in Pot 1 of the World Cup draw, which will take place on Friday December 5 in Washington DC, with Scotland in Pot 3. Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Wales, who are all in the play-offs, would be in Pot 4 if they qualify.

Fifa also said the World Cup match schedule, including stadiums and kick-off times, would be confirmed on Saturday 6 December.

Confirmed World Cup pots ahead of draw

Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany

Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, IR Iran, Korea Republic, Ecuador, Austria, Australia

Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

Pot 4: Jordan, Cabo Verde, Ghana, Curaçao, Haiti, New Zealand, European Play-Off A, B, C and D, FIFA Play-Off Tournament 1 and 2