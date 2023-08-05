Watch live: Japan and Norway fans gear up for World Cup clash

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as fans gear up to watch Japan and Norway's World Cup clash as the last-16 begins on Saturday, 5 August in Wellington, New Zealand.

Japan have emerged as one of the tournament favourites after finishing top of Group C and becoming the top scorers in the group stage.

They scored 11 goals in the group stage without conceding.

Norway finished second in Group A despite playing most of the first round without Ada Hegerberg.

The star striker took part in training in the New Zealand capital on Friday but has not played in more than two weeks.

Hegerberg has not been named in Norway's starting XI, which is: Emilie Haavi, Sophie Roman Haug, Caroline Graham Hansen, Guro Reiten, Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Vilde Boe Risa, Tuva Hansen, Mathilde Hauge Harviken, Maren Naevdal Mjelde, Thea Bjelde, and Aurora Mikalsen.

