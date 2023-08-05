✕ Close England Lionesses train ahead of Women's World Cup clash with Nigeria

The Women’s World Cup knockout stages are underway as Japan take on Norway in the last-16 this morning in Wellington.

Japan were the top scorers in the group stage and have emerged as one of the tournament favourites after thrashing Spain 4-0 to finish top of Group C. The 2011 champions scored 11 goals in the group stage without conceding, but the knockout stages bring a different pressure and Norway have a star-studded squad that could bring Japan’s party to an early end.

Norway struggled for form in the group stage in what has been a turbulent campaign so far for Hege Riise’s side. Norway faced elimination after an opening defeat to New Zealand but the recalled Caroline Graham Hansen starred in their 6-0 win over the Philippines as they advanced to the knockouts, and Riise will hope her side have turned a corner.

Follow live updates from Japan vs Norway in the Women’s World Cup last-16, which follows the conclusion to Switzerland vs Spain.