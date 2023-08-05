Japan vs Norway LIVE: Women’s World Cup latest score and updates as last-16 underway
The Women’s World Cup last-16 is underway as Japan look to continue their impressive start to the tournament
The Women’s World Cup knockout stages are underway as Japan take on Norway in the last-16 this morning in Wellington.
Japan were the top scorers in the group stage and have emerged as one of the tournament favourites after thrashing Spain 4-0 to finish top of Group C. The 2011 champions scored 11 goals in the group stage without conceding, but the knockout stages bring a different pressure and Norway have a star-studded squad that could bring Japan’s party to an early end.
Norway struggled for form in the group stage in what has been a turbulent campaign so far for Hege Riise’s side. Norway faced elimination after an opening defeat to New Zealand but the recalled Caroline Graham Hansen starred in their 6-0 win over the Philippines as they advanced to the knockouts, and Riise will hope her side have turned a corner.
Follow live updates from Japan vs Norway in the Women’s World Cup last-16, which follows the conclusion to Switzerland vs Spain.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 5-1 Switzerland
90mins; We’re into four minutes of added time. Switzerland are going out with a whimper as things stand.
The attendance at Eden Park tonight has been was 43,217, which is a record for a football match in New Zealand.
That record has already been broken several times this tournament.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 5-1 Switzerland
86 mins: So what does this eye-catching Spain win mean for their chances of winning the World Cup? On this basis, you would fancy them to beat either the Netherlands or South Africa in the quarter-finals. That could lead to a rematch with Japan, or whoever comes through that side of the bracket. And how good must Japan be, to beat Spain 4-0?!
So many questions.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 5-1 Switzerland
84 mins: Another change for Spain with Salma Paralluelo the next to be withdrawn. The Barcelona winger has looked impressive once again.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 5-1 Switzerland
77 mins: Alexia Putellas is now on for Spain and the two-time Ballon d’Or winner will get the final 20 minutes of this last-16 tie. Does she come back into the starting line-up for the quarter-final? It was a huge call from Vilda to drop her today, but Bonmati’s performance has ensured Spain haven’t really needed her.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 5-1 Switzerland
Quality from Spain’s record goalscorer, who joins Bonmati and Redondo on three goals at this World Cup.
GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 5-1 Switzerland
FIVE for Spain as Hermoso gets in on the act!
It’s poor from Switzerland as they give the ball away trying to play out from the back, but Spain were so quick once they won it back. It’s rolled through to Hermoso, who opens up her body and steers the finish into the far corner.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 4-1 Switzerland
61 mins: Redondo cuts onto her left foot but shoots over from the edge of the box. After scoring in the first half the winger is up to three goals for the tournament, which is enough for a tie of second place. Bonmati is now also up to three goals overall.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 4-1 Switzerland
56 mins: Ah, maybe not! Terchoun, the Swiss sub, plays a one-two with Bachmann and sets up the volley at goal. It’s straight at Coll, but that was a chance in what was Switzerland’s first shot of the whole match.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 4-1 Switzerland
55 mins: In the group stage, many of the games that were one-sided in the first half were non-events in the second. Let’s hope that’s not the case, but Switzerland look well beaten and it’s been all Spain since the break.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 4-1 Switzerland
50 mins: It’s obviously a long way back for Switzerland now - Paralluelo goes close with a left-foot shot that is bent towards the far post. Thalmann is equal to it.
