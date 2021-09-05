World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and what must do England to qualify?

England brought back optimism and positivity around the international team at the 2018 World Cup and have built on that with even more relative success at Euro 2020, reaching the final only to lose in agonising fashion to Italy.

The delay to the latter tournament, however, means there are just 18 months between that competition and the next World Cup in 2022 - which will come around fast given it will interrupt the domestic campaigns that year.

Gareth Southgate’s squad isn’t likely to change a whole lot between now and then, though there is of course time for those who haven’t played a big role at the Euros - through injury or form reasons - to work their way back into consideration.

It’s also worth noting that while World Cup squads are habitually made up of 23 players, for 2021 managers were allowed to name an additional three in their finals groups - it remains to be seen if that reverts to 23 for next year.

Here are the Three Lions’ fixtures for the remaining World Cup 2022 qualifiers and everything you need to know about the tournament:

When is the 2022 World Cup?

While the Fifa men’s World Cup is generally played in the close season for major European leagues - across the summer - it has been moved for this edition.

As a result, the tournament takes place across one month in winter instead, with the opening game scheduled for 21 November 2022 and the final set for 18 December.

Where will the 2022 World Cup be played?

Qatar are the hosts and there are eight venues set to host matches, pending any changes.

Three are in Al-Rayyan, two in Doha and one apiece in Al-Wakrah, Al-Khor and Lusail. Each stadium hosts between 40,000 and 80,000 fans, with the final being held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

What is England’s record at the World Cup?

The Three Lions have one victory at the finals, back in 1966. Since then, they have reached the semi-finals twice - 1990 and 2018 - losing on both occasions. England have qualified for the World Cup for the past six editions, with 1994 the only time since the back-to-back failures of ‘74 and ‘78 that they have not been represented at the finals.

England’s Group I fixtures and results so far

England 5-0 San Marino, 25 March 2021

Albania 0-2 England, 28 March 2021

England 2-1 Poland, 31 March 2021

Hungary vs England, 2 September 2021

England vs Andorra, 5 September 2021

Poland vs England, 8 September 2021

Andorra vs England, 9 October 2021

England vs Hungary, 12 October 2021

England vs Albania, 12 November 2021

San Marino vs England, 15 November 2021

Qualifying groups in full

A Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

B Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo

C Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania

D France, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan

E Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia

F Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova

G Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar

H Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta

I England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino

J Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein