Argentina’s Champions Trophy final between Boca Juniors and Racing Club descended into chaos on Sunday as referee Facundo Tello handed out 10 red cards amid a brawl between the two teams.

Tello, who is a World Cup referee and will be officiating at the Qatar tournament this month, sent off a total of seven Boca players and three from Racing, who won the match 2-1 in extra time.

Two red cards had already been dished out before full-time, following a clash between Boca’s Sebastian Villa and Racing’s Johan Carbonero, before Carlos Alcaraz’s 118th-minute winner sparked a melee.

Alcaraz’s extended celebration in front of the opposition’s fans infuriated the Boca players, with video showing them grabbing Alcaraz by the ear and throwing a ball at him.

Alcaraz was sent off before a further five Boca players were also dismissed across 10 minutes of additional time. A further Racing player was also sent off following the incident.

Argentinian Tello is one of Fifa’s elite referees and will be among the South American contingent of officials in Qatar.