Football legend Ali Daei rejects World Cup invitation amid protests in Iran
Daei was the top-scorer in the history of international football until Cristiano Ronaldo broke the 53-year-old’s record last year
Iran football legend Ali Daei has said he has rejected an invitation to the World Cup in Qatar in order to stay in his home country, where anti-government protests are taking place.
The 2022 Fifa World Cup begins on Sunday (20 November), as hosts Qatar face Ecuador in the opening game of the first winter edition of the tournament. Daei, however, will not be present as his nation competes in Group B with England, Wales and USA, with the 53-year-old having elected to ‘express sympathy’ with his compatriots instead.
Protests broke out in Iran after Mahsa Amini died in custody on 16 September, after the 22-year-old was arrested by the morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.
“Greetings to my dear and honorable compatriots,” Daei wrote to his 10.7 million Instagram followers on Monday (14 November).
“In these days when most of us are not feeling well, I answered no to the official invitation of Fifa and the Qatar Football Federation to attend the World Cup with my wife and daughters, to be with you in my homeland and express my sympathy.”
Daei, who was the top-scorer in the history of international football until Cristiano Ronaldo broke his record last year, dedicated to his message to the “families who lost their loved ones in these days”.
“Hoping for bright days for Iran and Iranians,” he added.
Daei’s post received two million likes within hours of being posted, despite Iran’s ongoing Instagram ban and internet crackdown.
Former striker Daei retired from playing football in 2007 and has since worked as a coach.
Iran face England in each team’s World Cup-opener on Monday (21 November).
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies