World Cup 2022 LIVE: England reveal squad numbers as Cristiano Ronaldo greets Bruno Fernandes at Portugal camp
Every World Cup squad has now been announced with teams making final preparations before their first matches
England now prepare for their first World Cup match with Iran on 21 November, but Gareth Southgate has an extra injury concern after James Maddison was substituted for Leicester at the weekend. There are still some squads to be confirmed, with Ghana, Mexico, Tunisia and Ecuador ready to finalise their 26-man squads.
Other injuries to follow closely include Sadio Mane, with Senegal desperate for the Bayern Munich star to be cleared. There was drama last week with Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara missing out on Spain’s World Cup squad as Luis Enrique opted for youth as La Seleccion ramp up preparations for Qatar. The 2010 winners have maintained a wealth of experience in the shape of Sergio Busquets, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata.
Elsewhere the Netherlands have selected an exciting squad with Xavi Simons the standout pick, with the PSV starlet causing havoc recently as the Dutch giants outplayed and beat Arsenal, while Louis Van Gaal also outlined plans for his players to meet with migrant workers in Qatar. Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below
World Cup 2022 fixtures: From the opening game to the final
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.
The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 onwards in order to feature 48 nations.
Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil in 1962, alongside fellow European sides England, Spain, and Belgium. Brazil and Argentina will also likely feature in the knockout stages, while Senegal could represent Africa’s biggest hopes of winning for the first time.
World Cup 2022 fixtures: From the opening game to the final
World Cup groups and Qatar 2022 full schedule
Team USA applauded for ‘huge’ LGBT+ statement on Qatar World Cup logo design
People are celebrating the United States’ decision to incorporated rainbow colours into their badges while they are in Qatar in an overt message of support to the LGBTQ+ community ahead of the World Cup.
Same-sex relationships are outlawed in the country where the world’s biggest football tournament gets underway on Sunday.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino has written to all represented nations urging them to “focus on the football”, a message a number, including USA’s Group B rivals England, are set to ignore.
The USA have added the change of colours - in place of the usual red stripes - to the logo that will be present throughout their training base although the version used on their shirt will remain the same.
Team USA applauded for ‘huge’ LGBT+ statement on Qatar World Cup logo design
Same-sex relationships are outlawed in the country where the world’s biggest football tournament gets underway on Sunday
World Cup 2022 betting guide: Odds and tips for winner, golden boot and more
The World Cup is here with 32 teams arriving in Qatar eyeing up glory.
This feels like a wide-open tournament with the climate still a factor despite shifting the dates to the cooler winter temperatures in the region, with games set to be played in over 20 degrees.
The frantic build-up and alien schedule for international players looking to peak at the mid-way point of the season is also likely to become a wildcard.
Those sides with extra depth, not to mention an ability to harness up to five substitutions in regular time with a sixth change in extra-time, could thrive into the second week and beyond in Qatar.
Here we take a look at the odds and best bets to make on the winner, golden ball and golden boot.
World Cup betting guide: Odds, tips, form and more
The Qatar World Cup is almost here with the tournament and race to win the golden boot wide open
Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes share awkward interaction with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo’s outburst during an interview with Piers Morgan threatens to destabilise the Portugal camp ahead of the World Cup.
After Ronaldo’s complaints about Erik ten Hag and the club in general, having failed to appear in the final two matches before the mid-season break, footage has emerged of him meeting Bruno Fernandes at the Selecao’s training base.
An awkward moment can be seen between the Manchester United colleagues, as Fernandes ignores Ronaldo initially and then quickly departs after a brief interaction.
‘We are not happy’: Bruno Fernandes criticises staging of Qatar World Cup
Manchester United and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes has expressed his disappointment at the staging of the World Cup in Qatar ahead of the start of the tournament next week.
Qatar has been the subject of criticism due to the country’s treatment of migrant workers and discriminative LGBTQ+ laws.
Leading players have been urged to speak out on human rights abuses but Australia has been the only team competing at the tournament to release a collective statement criticising the host country.
But after Manchester United’s late win at Fulham on Sunday, which was the final Premier League fixture to be played before the start of the World Cup on December 20, Fernandes spoke critically of Qatar and became one of the first leading players competing at the tournament to do so.
‘We are not happy’: Bruno Fernandes criticises staging of Qatar World Cup
Fernandes spoke out following the final Premier League match before the start of the tournament
James Maddison subbed off with injury just days after being named in England World Cup squad
James Maddison has handed England an immediate injury concern after going off with an apparent hamstring issue just two days after being named in the World Cup 2022 squad.
The Leicester City man was one of the most-debated potential inclusions due to some exceptional form at club level and the fact he has rarely been selected by Gareth Southgate previously.
Ultimately his 2022/23 form has proven too impressive to ignore and the 25-year-old was named in the Three Lions’ final 26 - before departing early on the final Premier League weekend.
Maddison scored early on in the game to put the Foxes ahead at West Ham United, hammering a left-footed shot into the roof of the net for his seventh league strike of the campaign. However, he had to be replaced on 25 minutes shortly after a challenge. The midfielder headed straight down the tunnel to receive treatment and appeared to be holding the back of his thigh.
Maddison subbed off injured just days after being named in England World Cup squad
The Leicester attacking midfielder had put his side ahead in the game a few minutes earlier
Jamie Carragher: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to be sacked by Manchester United
Jamie Carragher believes Cristiano Ronaldo “wants to be sacked” following the Portugal star’s claim he has been “betrayed” by Manchester United.
Ronaldo said that head coach Erik ten Hag and others want him out of Old Trafford during a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will be broadcast this week on TalkTV.
When asked if United’s hierarchy were trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo said: “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”
Jamie Carragher: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to be sacked by Manchester United
Ronaldo has claimed head coach Erik ten Hag and others want him out of Old Trafford
‘I feel betrayed’: Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Manchester United in explosive interview
Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and has “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.
In excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan published on Sunday night, following Manchester United’s last game for six weeks, Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag tried to force him to leave this summer and hit out at the club’s lack of progress since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.
Ronaldo was subject of speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford during the most recent transfer window after missing United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.
‘I feel betrayed’: Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Man United in explosive interview
Ronaldo told Piers Morgan that he has ‘no respect’ for manager Erik ten Hag
Sarina Wiegman wishes England’s men well ahead of World Cup
Sarina Wiegman wished the England men’s team all the best as they prepare to head to Qatar for the World Cup.
Gareth Southgate’s side play their first match on November 21 against Iran, before further group games against the United States and Wales as they look to build on a memorable showing from four years ago when they reached the semi-finals.
The Three Lions also reached the final of Euro 2020 last year, losing on penalties to Italy, and despite a poor run of results heading into this winter’s World Cup they are still among the tournament favourites.
Wiegman knows what it takes to go all the way in a global competition, having guided the Lionesses to victory at Euro 2022 and also previously tasting success with the Netherlands, and she has been in touch with her England counterpart.
Sarina Wiegman wishes England’s men well ahead of World Cup
Wiegman led the Lionesses to glory at Euro 2022 this summer
