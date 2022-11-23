Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alphonso Davies: The Canada star born in a refugee camp and donating his World Cup earnings to charity

Davies’ unlikely path now sees him spearheading Canada’s first World Cup appearance since 1986 in Qatar

Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber
Wednesday 23 November 2022 05:56
Comments
<p>Alphonso Davies was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp and has climbed to spearhead Canada’s first World Cup appearance since 1986 </p>

Alphonso Davies was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp and has climbed to spearhead Canada’s first World Cup appearance since 1986

(Getty Images)

Alphonso Davies’ unlikely path to spearheading Canada’s first World Cup campaign in nearly four decades began in a West African refugee camp where children’s dreams are eclipsed by the need to survive.

Davies, a left back at Bayern Munich, was born in the Ghanaian refugee camp of Buduburam to Liberian parents who fled civil war in their country.

His family emigrated to Canada when he was five, the age at which many Canadian children put on skates and handle a hockey stick for the first time.

The former refugee, now 22, has raised Canadian men’s soccer to new heights, becoming the youngest player to feature for the senior national team as a 16-year-old and the first Canadian to win the men’s Champions League Final.

The meteoric rise of Davies, who has pledged to donate his World Cup 2022 earnings to charity, began at an elementary school in snowy Edmonton.

Recommended

Teachers noticed his exuberance, natural athleticism and precocious skill level and entered him into an after-school soccer league for inner-city children.

“Once I started playing organised soccer, parents, coaches and other teammates were telling me to keep going and that I could become something so I started believing it,” Davies was quoted as saying on the Bundesliga website. “That’s what started me wanting to become a professional.”

Davies was a prodigy. At 14, he enrolled in the residency programme of Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps and soon began making regular appearances for the senior team.

Davies joined Bayern for US$22 million in 2018, a record transfer fee for an MLS player, with his ear-to-ear grin and effervescent style on the pitch making him a fan favourite.

In 2020, he became the first North American player to be voted into the FIFPRO World XI by his peers.

Davies helped Canada qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986, and just the second time ever

(Getty Images)

“I think he has experienced a lot in his life, which enables him to have a threshold greater than most people to dare and to do and to bring his identity,” Canada manager John Herdman said when Davies moved to Germany.

“He just plays with that smile on his face. He gets kicked on the field, he just gets back up. There’s no theatrics, no rolling around.”

Davies’ brilliance was undeniable in Canada’s emphatic 4-1 win over Panama in World Cup qualifying.

Recommended

In a move viewed hundreds of thousands of times on YouTube, Davies made an 80-yard run down the wing, balletically keeping the ball in touch, outsmarting a defender and finishing with a low strike to give Canada the lead.

“Alphonso’s goal was in essence a story of his life,” one user wrote in the comments under the clip. “Hard work, perseverance, dedication and never giving up.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in