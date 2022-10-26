The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
World Cup 2022 Group F fixtures, teams and tournament venues
Belgium, Croatia, Morocco and Canada make up Group F
A lot of expectation will again be on Roberto Martinez and his Belgium side, as their golden generation has perhaps their last shot at glory together at the 2022 World Cup, starting in Group F.
Kevin de Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and Co qualified with ease thanks to six wins out of eight in their Uefa group, finishing five points clear, unbeaten throughout and conceding only six times. Fellow Europeans Croatia also finished top, albeit by just one point in their case, conceding even fewer but losing once.
From Africa, Morocco earned their place at the finals thanks to a convincing two-legged win over DR Congo, while Canada surprised many by finishing top of the Concacaf qualification group to earn a first World Cup appearance in 36 years.
While any of the other three will feel they might be able to sneak through to the knock-outs if they play to their maximum, most will be expected of Belgium - a nation with the individuals to take them deep into this tournament.
Here’s everything you need to know about Group H:
Which teams are in Group F?
Belgium, Croatia, Morocco and Canada make up Group F.
What are the venues?
Al Khor (Al Bayt Stadium), Al Rayyan (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium), Al Rayyan (Khalifa International Stadium), Doha (Al Thumama Stadium)
What are the fixtures and when are they?
All times GMT.
Wednesday 23 November
Morocco vs Croatia - 10:00
Belgium vs Canada - 19:00
Sunday 27 November
Belgium vs Morocco - 13:00
Croatia vs Canada - 16:00
Thursday 1 December
Croatia vs Belgium - 15:00
Canada vs Morocco - 15:00
How do the teams shape up?
Belgium certainly come into the tournament in decent form after pushing Netherlands all the way in their Nations League group, but there remain some concerns over whether they have the killer instinct in attack to go all the way. Behind them it looks more open as to who qualifies for the last 16: Croatia will feel best-placed thanks to recent tournament history but Morocco have barely lost a game of note in the last three years and Canada’s upturn in fortunes marks them out as a team to watch capable of setting history in their own record books, even if they don’t reach the knock-outs. The very first round of games could prove pivotal for the winners of Morocco vs Croatia.
Who is going to win the group?
Belgium - 1/2
Croatia - 11/4
Morocco - 15/2
Canada 10/1
