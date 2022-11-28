Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has been dropped from the World Cup squad following a training ground argument with manager Rigobert Song, according to reports.

Onana played in Cameroon’s first match of the tournament, a 1-0 defeat by Switzerland, but was named as “absent” on the official teamsheet for Monday’s crucial meeting with Serbia, with back-up keeper Devis Epassy taking up the gloves.

Spanish outlet Marca claims manager Song took issue with Onana’s high-risk style playing out from the back with his feet, which was the catalyst for a heated argument between the pair.

Both Serbia and Cameroon lost their opening game. The Serbians are languishing in last place in their group with Cameroon just above them on goal difference. A defeat would knock Serbia out if Brazil fail to win against Switzerland, while Cameroon will be out if they lose and Switzerland fail to win against Brazil.

Before the game, Song played down suggestions that his team are under unfair pressure from former star Samuel Eto’o, who predicted an all-African World Cup final between his nation and Morocco before the tournament began.

Song denied a rift with ex-Inter Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea striker Eto’o and said the expectations set by his bold prediction was not the loss to Switzerland in their opener.

The Indomitable Lions have not won a World Cup group game since beating Saudi Arabia in 2002 when Eto’o, now president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, was the last player to score a winner for the country.

“The president of the federation is passionate about football. He was a footballer himself, he lives, breathes and dreams football but he does not put any burden or stress on our shoulders,” Song told reporters on Sunday.

“That is not why my players didn’t score against Switzerland. I would say sometimes he even wants to put on the jersey and get out on the pitch to play, because he wants to give everything.

“The president is a gentleman who is very supportive... and easy to talk to. He is open and we communicate a lot.”

With Cameroon facing Brazil in their final group game, Song backed his players step up against Serbia and earn a victory.

“We know exactly what is in store for us,” Song said. “It will be a decisive game and we are well prepared. We know what we have to do, we have the right mindset.

“We’re raring to go. We can’t wait for the whistle to blow so we can get down to business... I think you will see a different side to this Cameroon team and we will silence our critics.”

Additional reporting by Reuters