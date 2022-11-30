Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US football player lauded for hugging heartbroken Iranian opponent

‘Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places’

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Wednesday 30 November 2022 18:43
Comments

US football player hugs heartbroken Iranian opponent

Team USA football player Antonee Robinson has been lauded after hugging Iranian opponent Ramin Rezian after the US beat Iran 1-0, booting the team out of the World Cup in Qatar and advancing the US to face the Netherlands in the round of 16.

“Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places they’ve ever visited,” a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment thinktank, Karim Sadjadpour, tweeted on Wednesday morning after the Tuesday game.

“It was a competitive and respectful game from start to finish. Much respect to both sides. I applaud these Iranian players - no other team in this World Cup has faced more distractions off the pitch,” one Twitter user said.

Some Iranians celebrated the loss, The Independent reported on Wednesday.

They were cheering for the opponent as they saw their own team as serving their authoritarian leaders that many Iranians have been fighting against in the streets since the death of Mahsa Amini on 16 September in the custody of the morality police.

Recommended

“Even though it’s one in the morning, the Islamic Republic has so damaged the people that the football-loving people of Iran are celebrating the defeat of Iran,” a narrator says in footage of street celebrations following the loss. “It’s really a strange thing. But it’s excellent. The unity of the people is excellent.”

Many celebrated the moment between Mr Robinson and Mr Rezian, including Christiane Amanpour and Jim Sciutto of CNN.

Ms Amanpour said it showed “humanity without borders”.

“I can attest - outside the government and security services, I’ve been warmly received by most Iranians on a dozen trips to Iran,” Mr Sciutto said.

“Back in the Shah days, I worked with a lot of Iranians who were in college in Boston (as I was) and they were the best and nicest colleagues en masse that I’ve ever had. A shame what religion has done to both our countries,” one Twitter user responded.

“The best of humanity on display: after USA defeated Iran in the World Cup, the players shared an emotional moment, showing how sportsmanship can transcend geopolitics,” Hadi Partovi wrote.

“This is the best...which goes to show you it’s hardly ever the players that politicize the game. They play because they love it. This is, for me, is what the peaceable kingdom can begin to look like,” Scott Wagoner said.

Recommended

“There are good people in this world. Antonee Robinson is one of them,” one account holder added.

“I was desperately hoping to see something like this last night but the pictures cut with USA celebrating. Shows that sport really can be a force for good,” another said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in