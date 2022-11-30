World Cup: Who do USA play next after qualifying for last 16 in Qatar?
The United States emerged from Group B after victory over Iran thanks to Christian Pulisic’s goal
The USA advanced at the World Cup in Qatar after finishing second in Group B behind England.
A gritty 1-0 win over Iran, thanks to Chelsea star Christian Pulisic’s goal, which left him hospitalised, proved enough to sneak through on five points.
Now though, Gregg Berhalter’s side eye a first quarter-final berth since 2002, when they came unstuck to eventual runners-up Germany in a 1-0 loss.
There have been great signs for the Stars and Stripes ahead of hosting the 2026 World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada, but Berhalter will hope to build on a promising start and prove their worth in the here and now.
Here’s everything you need to know about the United States’ next match:
Who do the USA play next?
It’s the Netherlands up next for the USA, at 3pm on 3 December at 3pm GMT in the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Should the USA win this match, then they will be in line to play the winner of the last 16 tie between Group C winners and Group D runners-up, which is likely to be Argentina or Poland vs Denmark, Australia or Tunisia.
What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?
You can watch the match live in the UK on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 2.30pm.
And there’s a live stream via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, alternatively check by with Independent Sport here to find live minute-by-minute updates.
