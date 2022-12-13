Argentina make two changes for World Cup semi-final with Croatia

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Argentina have made two changes and switched back to a four-man defence for their World Cup semi-final with Croatia.

Midfielder Leandro Paredes is brought back into the side in place of defender Lisandro Martinez as boss Lionel Scaloni reverts to the 4-4-2 he has deployed for much of the tournament in Qatar.

Elsewhere, Nicolas Tagliafico starts at left-back in place of the suspended Marcos Acuna while Nahuel Molina remains on the opposite side of the defence with fellow right back Gonzalo Montiel also banned.

Captain Lionel Messi starts as he bids to add the one trophy still to elude him to his glittering collection.

For Croatia, Zlatko Dalic has opted for an unchanged side from the one that saw off Brazil on penalties in the quarter-finals with Mario Pasalic again given the nod in the front three.

Luka Modric, playing at what will surely be his final World Cup, leads the side from the centre of midfield.

Argentina vs Croatia confirmed teams

ArgentinaI: E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; E Fernandez, De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic