Argentina vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from semi-final as Messi meets Modric
Semi-final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar as Lionel Messi continues bid for elusive World Cup title
Argentina play Croatia in the first semi-final of the World Cup in Qatar tonight as captain Lionel Messi looks to emulate his hero, and national icon, Diego Maradona by finally lifting the most prestigious trophy in men’s football.
This Argentina team are out to win their nation’s third world title, with captain Messi only having one major gap on his glittering career CV. The Paris Saint-Germain forward was a World Cup runner-up in 2014, with Croatia – led by captain and star player Luka Modric – suffering the same fate four years ago.
This year, Argentina have endured a rollercoaster World Cup, as an early shock defeat to Saudi Arabia looked to have blown their chance of glory. However, they bounced back to qualify for the last 16, where they edged past Australia before surviving a storming Netherlands comeback to win a dramatic and bad-tempered quarter-final on penalties in perhaps the match of the tournament so far.
Meanwhile, Croatia knocked out tournament favourites Brazil in a shootout in the last round and that came after they had already got past another much-fancied outfit, Belgium, in the group stage and endured a last-16 penalty shootout against Japan. The winners of this tie will face defending champions France or underdogs Morocco in Sunday’s final.
Where to watch Argentina vs Croatia
The first semi-final of the 2022 World Cup sees Argentina face Croatia with a 7pm kick-off on Tuesday 13 December. The winners face either France or Morocco in the final.
This game will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and STV, while it can also be streamed on ITV X and the STV Player.
Argentina vs Croatia early team news and predicted line-ups
Argentina will have at least one change to their starting XI, as Marcos Acuna is suspended. Nicolas Tagliafico will therefore come in at left-back. On the other side of defence Gonzalo Montiel is also suspended, though he’s behind Nahuel Molina now in any case. Lionel Scaloni went for a three-man back line against Netherlands but could revert to 4-3-3 here, which means either Angel Di Maria or Lautaro Martinez might be considered for a recall.
Croatia will keep it as settled as possible, with only Josip Stanic a doubt, though he hasn’t been a starter anyway. The big decision once more for Zlatko Dalic will be who to start as the third attacker, along with Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric. Bruno Petkovic through the middle or Mario Pasalic on the right are the most likely options.
Predicted line-ups
Argentina XI: E Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, E Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister, Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez
Croatia XI: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic, Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic
Argentina vs Croatia
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the World Cup semi-final between Argentina and Croatia. Kick off for this one is at 7pm and the result will determine the first finalist of the 2022 edition of football’s greatest tournament.
Argentina reached the last four after a heated contest against the Netherlands. Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi both scored to send the South America side two goals but but a superb cameo from Wout Weghorst pulled the game level at 2-2 in stoppage time of the second half. The sides played out a goalless extra-time before Argentina triumphed in the penalty shootout.
Croatia also needed a penalty shootout to get them into the semi-finals after they rescued their last match against Brazil. A steadfast Croatian defence held out until extra-time before a brilliant and blistering run from Neymar saw he dribble into the box and lift a shot over the goalkeeper to send Brazil ahead. Bruno Petkovic equalised with two minutes to go in the match and Croatia netted four penalties to secure their passage to the next round.
But who will reach the final and who will go home?
