Argentina play Croatia in the first semi-final of the World Cup in Qatar tonight as captain Lionel Messi looks to emulate his hero, and national icon, Diego Maradona by finally lifting the most prestigious trophy in men’s football.

This Argentina team are out to win their nation’s third world title, with captain Messi only having one major gap on his glittering career CV. The Paris Saint-Germain forward was a World Cup runner-up in 2014, with Croatia – led by captain and star player Luka Modric – suffering the same fate four years ago.

This year, Argentina have endured a rollercoaster World Cup, as an early shock defeat to Saudi Arabia looked to have blown their chance of glory. However, they bounced back to qualify for the last 16, where they edged past Australia before surviving a storming Netherlands comeback to win a dramatic and bad-tempered quarter-final on penalties in perhaps the match of the tournament so far.

Meanwhile, Croatia knocked out tournament favourites Brazil in a shootout in the last round and that came after they had already got past another much-fancied outfit, Belgium, in the group stage and endured a last-16 penalty shootout against Japan. The winners of this tie will face defending champions France or underdogs Morocco in Sunday’s final.

