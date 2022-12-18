Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The World Cup final sees Argentina and France compete for football’s greatest prize.

Lionel Messi is attempting to win the World Cup for the first time in his final tournament appearance with Argentina, while Kylian Mbappe attempts to lead France to a defence of their title won in Russia four years ago.

The World Cup final is being shown on both BBC One and ITV 1, in what is the biggest sporting event of the year.

France’s win over Croatia in 2018 hit a record peak of 10.8 million on BBC, while it reached 2.8 million on ITV.

Gary Lineker is once again presenting the BBC’s coverage with the former England striker joined by Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Pablo Zabaleta in the studio.

Guy Mowbray will be providing the commentary.

On ITV, Mark Pougatch presents with Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Gary Neville as the studio pundits, with Laura Woods and Karen Carney pitchside.

Sam Matterface leads the commentary alongside Lee Dixon and Ally McCoist.