Argentina play France in the World Cup final in Qatar as Lionel Messi faces one last chance to win football’s greatest prize. Messi’s final appearance at the World Cup could see the 35-year-old win the tournament for the first time, perhaps cementing his position as the greatest player in the history of the sport.

Standing in Messi and Argentina’s way are the defending champions France, as Les Bleusaim to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back World Cups. France forward Kylian Mbappe comes into the final level with Messi at the top of the golden boot standings on five goals, as two of the game’s biggest stars go head to head on the grandest stage.

It will decide a World Cup that has produced shocks and stunning moments on the pitch, while being dominated by controversy off the field in Qatar. But amid coverage of the host country’s human rights record, treatement of migrant workers and attitude to LGBTQ+ rights, Qatar has also been presented with a dream final where history will be made.

Will Messi achieve immortality by finally winning the World Cup, or can France spoil the party to defend their title? Follow all the build-up and action in our live blog, below: