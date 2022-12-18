Argentina vs France LIVE: World Cup final team news and build-up as Lionel Messi faces Kylian Mbappe
It all comes down to this: can Lionel Messi finally win Argentina the World Cup or will Kylian Mbappe and France defend their title?
Argentina play France in the World Cup final in Qatar as Lionel Messi faces one last chance to win football’s greatest prize. Messi’s final appearance at the World Cup could see the 35-year-old win the tournament for the first time, perhaps cementing his position as the greatest player in the history of the sport.
Standing in Messi and Argentina’s way are the defending champions France, as Les Bleusaim to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back World Cups. France forward Kylian Mbappe comes into the final level with Messi at the top of the golden boot standings on five goals, as two of the game’s biggest stars go head to head on the grandest stage.
It will decide a World Cup that has produced shocks and stunning moments on the pitch, while being dominated by controversy off the field in Qatar. But amid coverage of the host country’s human rights record, treatement of migrant workers and attitude to LGBTQ+ rights, Qatar has also been presented with a dream final where history will be made.
Will Messi achieve immortality by finally winning the World Cup, or can France spoil the party to defend their title? Follow all the build-up and action in our live blog, below:
World Cup final 2022: Argentina vs France early team news
France’s selection headaches were eased on the eve of the World Cup final as their whole squad took part in training. Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman, who missed training on Friday with a virus, were present at the start of Saturday’s session.
Meanwhile, Aurelien Tchouameni and left back Theo Hernandez, who also missed training on Friday because of knocks to heir hip and knee respectively, were also on the pitch with the rest of the squad.
Didier Deschamps must also evaluate both Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano after the pair missed the win over Morocco due to illness. Both will likely be fit to play, with Rabiot almost certain to replace his replacement against Morocco in Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, but Liverpool’s Konate could keep his place after impressing once again at the back.
World Cup final 2022: Argentina vs France latest odds and prediction
Match odds (90 minutes)
Argentina - 7/4
Draw - 21/10
France - 17/10
To win trophy
Argentina - 10/11
France - 4/5
Prediction
This game has just about everything with immense quality all over the pitch and it could come down to a moment of pure genius from any of the world class talents available to Deschamps and Scaloni. For that reason we’ll side with Messi, a man possessed and surely determined to not let this rare second chance pass him by. He may have to wait until extra-time for his moment, but we’re picking Messi to drag his side to victory once again. Argentina 2-1 France AET.
World Cup final 2022: Argentina vs France TV channel and how to watch
When is Argentina vs France?
The game is scheduled to kick off at 3pm GMT (7pm local time) on Sunday 18 December.
The final will take place at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
How can I watch it?
The game will be shown live and free-to-air in the UK on BBC One, ITV 1 and STV 1.
You can watch a live stream on the BBC iPlayer, ITV X and STV Player, while the BBC Sport and ITV websites will also provide a live stream.
World Cup final: Argentina vs France
Welcome to our live build-up ahead of the World Cup final. It’s Argentina vs France, Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Scaloni vs Didier Deschamps. We’ll have all the latest right here ahead of kick-off at 3pm GMT.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies