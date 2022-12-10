Jump to content

Argentina charged with disorder following fiery World Cup win over Netherlands

Fifa are likely to hit Argentina with two separate disciplinary charges

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 10 December 2022 18:28
World Cup: Lionel Messi and Argentina squeeze into semi-finals as Croatia stun Brazil

Fifa have hit Argentina with a disorder charge following their fiery World Cup victory over the Netherlands.

Argentina substitutes and coaching staff came onto the pitch at the Lusail International Stadium amid clashes with the Netherlands players.

Midfielder Leandro Paredes sparked one confrontation by booting a ball at the Netherlands bench.

(Getty Images)

The Netherlands came from two goals down to force extra time and penalties in the quarter-final, with clashes continuing between the teams following the shootout.

Lionel Messi was among a World Cup record 17 players or coaching staff members to be shown a yellow card by the Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz in the quarter-final.

Both Argentina and the Netherlands have been hit by a separate charge for picking up more than five yellow cards during the match.

Fifa fined Saudi Arabia $16,000 after they picked up more than five bookings in a single match during the group stages

Argentina, who play Croatia in the semi-finals, will likely be hit with a heavier fine by FIfa’s disciplinary panel for the separate disorder charge.

