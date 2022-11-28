Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scored one of the goals of the 2022 World Cup so far after his audacious scoop was given following a VAR check in a thrilling clash against Serbia.

With his team trailing 3-1 with half-an-hour to go, Aboubakar sat down Serbia defender Nemanja Maksimovic before terrifically lobbing keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Yet the striker seemed nonplussed when the offside flag was lifted with Aboubakar himself seemingly accepting that he timed his run a tad early.

But following a quick VAR review, using the semi-automated offside technology, he was shown to be onside and the goal was given.

Aboubakar enjoyed a subdued delayed celebration in a moment which saw his country back in the fight for qualifcation from Group G.

The substitute then setup Cameroon’s equaliser moments later to haul back a two-goal deficit in a matter of minutes, laying it on a plate for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to finish.

More to follow...