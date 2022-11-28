Jump to content

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar in shock after audacious scoop goal against Serbia is given

The Cameroon striker lobbed Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic but seemed to think he was offside - yet the goal was given

Kieran Jackson
Monday 28 November 2022 11:57
Comments
(Getty Images)

Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scored one of the goals of the 2022 World Cup so far after his audacious scoop was given following a VAR check in a thrilling clash against Serbia.

With his team trailing 3-1 with half-an-hour to go, Aboubakar sat down Serbia defender Nemanja Maksimovic before terrifically lobbing keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Yet the striker seemed nonplussed when the offside flag was lifted with Aboubakar himself seemingly accepting that he timed his run a tad early.

But following a quick VAR review, using the semi-automated offside technology, he was shown to be onside and the goal was given.

Aboubakar enjoyed a subdued delayed celebration in a moment which saw his country back in the fight for qualifcation from Group G.

The substitute then setup Cameroon’s equaliser moments later to haul back a two-goal deficit in a matter of minutes, laying it on a plate for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to finish.

More to follow...

