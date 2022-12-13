Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Mexican referee Cesar Ramos is in charge of Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

Ramos has already officiated a game involving Morocco at this tournament, namely their 2-0 Group F win against Belgium, which put them on the cusp of qualification for the knockout-stages. The 38-year-old handed out two bookings in that match – one to each side.

Ramos also oversaw Portugal’s last-16 thrashing of Switzerland and Denmark’s group-stage draw with Tunisia. He has issued seven yellow cards across his three fixtures as a referee in Qatar, for an average of 2.3 a game.

The Mexican was the only referee from his country at the 2018 World Cup, and he officiated the 2017 Club World Cup final between Real Madrid and Gremio.

Here is the full officiating team for France’s World Cup semi-final with Morocco:

Assistant Referee 1: Alberto Morin (MEX)

(MEX) Assistant Referee 2: Miguel Hernandez (MEX)

(MEX) 4th Official: Jesus Valenzuela (VEN)

(VEN) VAR: Drew Fischer (CAN)

(CAN) Assistant VAR 1: Nicolas Gallo (COL)

(COL) Assistant VAR 2: Neuza Back (BRA)

(BRA) Assistant VAR 3: Armando Villarreal (USA)

Mexican referee Cesar Ramos takes charge of his second knockout game of the Qatar World Cup (Getty Images)

When: Wednesday 14 December, 10pm local time (7pm GMT / 2pm ET)

Where: Al Bayt Stadium

Odds (after 90 minutes)

France win: 8/15

Morocco win: 13/2

Draw: 29/10

Via Betfair