France and Morocco go head to head in the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar tonight, with the victors taking on Argentina in Sunday’s final.

Defending champions France are bidding to become the first back-to-back World Cup winners since Brazil in 1958 and 1962, while Morocco are the first African semi-finalists in the history of the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann are among France’s most dangerous players, all having been involved in the 2018 triumph in Russia, but Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano miss the game through illness. Meanwhile, Morocco count Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi among their star performers.

Argentina now await in the final, having seen off 2018 runners-up Croatia 3-0 in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

Follow all the action with our live blog below: