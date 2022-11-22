Christian Eriksen: Universally-beloved playmaker at the heart of Denmark’s chances in Qatar
Eriksen is returning to the World Cup for the first time since his near-fatal heart attack at Euro 2020
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen’s return from a near-fatal heart attack at Euro 2020 to the peak of his powers during recent internationals has the country’s fans dreaming of what the playmaker can achieve at the World Cup.
In a proud football nation known for punching above its weight where everyone has an opinion on the game, Eriksen stands alone as a player universally loved and the 30-year-old will arrive in Qatar primed to pay them back for their affection.
It was not always like this.
Back in 2010, Eriksen was a callow youth who had broken into the Denmark squad just in time to be included in Morten Olsen’s World Cup plans, but he was not quite trusted by the Denmark coach and only played in two games in South Africa.
That did not last long and a stellar performance against England at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen the following February cemented Eriksen’s position as the fulcrum of the national side for the decade to come.
The Danes missed the finals in Brazil four years later and by the time they arrived in Russia in 2018, he was the central figure in the team and had been for several years.
By then Olsen had made way for the pragmatic Age Hareide and Denmark never really got going, with the Norwegian coach failing to get the best out of his precocious playmaker.
Sometimes unfairly characterised as a luxury player who lacks bite, Eriksen showed great resolve to tough it out at Inter Milan under Antonio Conte, where he eventually played a key role in the team that won the Italian title in 2021.
Aside from his ability to score from distance with either foot, what sets Eriksen apart is his vision and intelligence.
He seems to be able to see how the game is going to unfold a split second before everyone else and uses that time to punish the opposition with snap-shots and incisive passing.
“I think everyone knows now how good he is - what he does looks easy, but he could play on any team in the world,” Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand told Reuters in a pre-World Cup interview.
As the outpouring of anguish in the wake of Eriksen’s Euros heart attack showed, he is still loved by all and, having fully recovered, will again be the heartbeat of Hjulmand’s team when the World Cup gets underway.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies