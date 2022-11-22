Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group D game
Denmark look to follow their impressive run to the Euros semi-finals with a fine showing in Qatar, and they begin their campaign against Tunisia
Denmark and Tunisia meet in Group D of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar today.
Last summer Denmark made a stirring run to the semi-finals of the Euros, somehow absorbing the shock of Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in the group stage and going on to record one of their best performances at a major tournament. Now, at the Qatar World Cup almost 18 months later, Kasper Hjulmand’s team will look to replicate that remarkable effort.
First up for the Danes is a Group D clash with Tunisia, who will likely be vying with Denmark for the second-place spot in this pool. Elsewhere in the group, France are out to avoid the recent curse of defending champions exiting the next edition of the World Cup in the group stage, and their talented squad is expected to do that and qualify first here. With Australia not fancied to do much in Qatar, this game between Denmark and Tunisia could therefore be decisive in Group D.
The winner may just set themselves up to advance to the knockout stages at the other team’s expense, while a draw would make for an interesting dynamic in the group ahead of the next two matchdays.
Follow all the action with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia.
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia
FULL-TIME!
Can you believe it?! Saudi Arabia - the 53rd ranked team - have beaten Argentina at the World Cup!
It’s Argentina’s first loss in three years! But it’s jubilation for Saudi Arabia! The players fall to the ground - the subs run onto the pitch!
An all-time World Cup shock!
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia
90+10 mins: Di Maria crosses in and Alvarez heads towards goal... but it’s saved again by Alowais!
Saudi Arabia are nearly there...
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia
90+10 mins: Alvarez wins a corner for Argentina...
Last chance saloon now..
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia
90+9 mins: Yasser Alshahrani is on a stretcher - he looks OK, though will be substituted!
Mohammed Alburayk will take his place. Got about three minutes left of playing time I reckon...
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia
90+5 mins: A Saudi player is down here in the box - Alowais comes out to punch the ball and knees the Saudi player in the face!
No time wasting here. The keeper is distraught. It looks very serious here...
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia
90+2 mins: Saudi clear the ball off the line!
Alowais can only palm the cross to Alvarez, whose effort is headed off the line from Alamri!
High-fives all round! Saudi keeper Alowais booked as he complains he should have had a free-kick!
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia
90+1 mins: Messi’s free-kick is tame and headed clear... and is wildly celebrarted by Saudi Arabia!
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia
90 mins: Great run by Angel Di Maria - and he’s upended on the right-hand side, 10 yards outside the box.
Likely to be Messi to whip it in...
It’s eight minutes of added time too!
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia
88 mins: Di Maria whips in a cross with the outside of his foot, but it’s another brilliant interception!
Saudi are now making two substitutes, including one of the subs coming off!
Nawaf Alabid is that man - and he’s been booked for taking his time coming off the pitch!
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia
86 mins: Saudi’s Feras Albrikan now down injured, with the referee making it obvious that he’s adding on the time...
Still, Argentina are desperate now! Saudi so close to a HUGE RESULT!
