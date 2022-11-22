✕ Close World Cup: Daily update from day 2 in Qatar

Denmark and Tunisia meet in Group D of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar today.

Last summer Denmark made a stirring run to the semi-finals of the Euros, somehow absorbing the shock of Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in the group stage and going on to record one of their best performances at a major tournament. Now, at the Qatar World Cup almost 18 months later, Kasper Hjulmand’s team will look to replicate that remarkable effort.

First up for the Danes is a Group D clash with Tunisia, who will likely be vying with Denmark for the second-place spot in this pool. Elsewhere in the group, France are out to avoid the recent curse of defending champions exiting the next edition of the World Cup in the group stage, and their talented squad is expected to do that and qualify first here. With Australia not fancied to do much in Qatar, this game between Denmark and Tunisia could therefore be decisive in Group D.

The winner may just set themselves up to advance to the knockout stages at the other team’s expense, while a draw would make for an interesting dynamic in the group ahead of the next two matchdays.

after the conclusion of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia.