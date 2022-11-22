✕ Close World Cup: Daily update from day 2 in Qatar

Mexico play Poland in the Qatar World Cup after Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina in Group C earlier on Tuesday.

Robert Lewandowski will be desperate to thrive on the big stage after hitting the ground running with Barcelona following his big summer move from Bayern Munich.

While El Tri have been a perennial last-16 side, they struggle to make the quarter-finals, with Napoli’s Hirving Lozano among their talented options.

With Saudi Arabia off to a surprising start, the battle to seemingly finish as runner-up has become complicated, with future games against Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste now likely to be tougher than ever given their desperation.

Follow all the action from Stadium 974 with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Denmark vs Tunisia.