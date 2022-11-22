Mexico vs Poland LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Robert Lewandowski starts
Group C clash as Hirving Lozano’s El Tri battle robert Lewandowski’s Poland
Mexico play Poland in the Qatar World Cup after Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina in Group C earlier on Tuesday.
Robert Lewandowski will be desperate to thrive on the big stage after hitting the ground running with Barcelona following his big summer move from Bayern Munich.
While El Tri have been a perennial last-16 side, they struggle to make the quarter-finals, with Napoli’s Hirving Lozano among their talented options.
With Saudi Arabia off to a surprising start, the battle to seemingly finish as runner-up has become complicated, with future games against Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste now likely to be tougher than ever given their desperation.
Follow all the action from Stadium 974 with our live blog below, after the conclusion of Denmark vs Tunisia.
Mexico vs Poland
Confirmed line-ups
Mexico: Ochoa; Montes, Moreno, Sanchez, Gallardo; Alvarez, Herrera, Chavez; Vega, Martin, Lozano
Poland: Szczesny; Cash, Kiwior, Glik, Beresynski, Zalewski; Krychowiak, Kaminski, Szymanski; Zielinski, Lewandowski
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia - PLAYER RATINGS
Denmark began their Qatar World Cup campaign with a 0-0 draw against Tunisia on Tuesday.
The sides are joined in Group D by defending champions France and Australia, and this clash was seen by many as a chance for either side to prove their credentials as a team worthy of a place in the knockout stages.
But neither could break the deadlock at the Education City Stadium, with Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel pulling off a fine save after Issam Jebali went through one-on-one in the first half.
Up the other end of the pitch, Christian Eriksen was denied by a decent stop and Andreas Cornelius somehow missed a header from a yard out.
Here is how the Denmark players rated in their Group D opener:
Denmark vs Tunisia player ratings: Kasper Schmeichel save proves key in goalless draw
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia: Neither side could break the deadlock in the Group D opener, with the Danish goalkeeper producing a crucial stop in the first half
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
FULL-TIME: Tunisia keeper Dahmen claims the header from the corner easily - and that’s that!
A point each at the Education City Stadium! Tunisia fully worth it too, they held out and fought to the end against a Danish side who were slightly lacklustre this afternoon.
Tunisia will be proud of their performance, as will their travelling support! Now over to France and Australia this evening...
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
90+6 mins: Stunned silence in the stadium after that VAR check didn’t go the way we all thought it would after the referee went over to the screen! For what it’s worth, a penalty would’ve been harsh I feel...
Denmark do have one final corner here...
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
90+5 mins: Oh wow!
The referee goes over to the screen - a Denmark corner has hit a Tunisian hand!
But the Mexican referee doesn’t give it! He gives a free-kick to Tunisia - Denmark don’t even have the corner they were entitled to before the VAR check!
Another VAR talking point in this World Cup...
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
90+4 mins: Dahmen almost makes a mess of a simple cross in the box as he deflects the ball wide....
Oh hang on, checking for a possible penalty here... VAR involved!
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
90+2 mins: Jensen with a long throw into the box but Dahmen claims the header in the air...
Tunisia have almost got a point.
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
90 mins: Five minutes of added time at the end of this half, with Denmark the team pushing for a winner!
Tunisia have fully merited their point so far, but can they see it home?
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
88 mins: Another double sub for Tunisia.
Drager and Laidouni OFF, Sassi and Kechrida ON.
Laidouni been the best man on the park today - will Tunisia hold on though?!
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia
86 mins: A booking for Tunisia’s Khenissi - rightly so as he catches Jensen!
