Cristiano Ronaldo left in tears after Portugal upset by Morocco at World Cup

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears as Portugal and his World Cup dream was ended by Morocco.

The 37-year-old immediately returned straight to the dressing room at the final whistle after the Selecao’s 1-0 defeat to the Atlas Lions in the gripping quarter-final tie.

Ronaldo, whiping away the tears on his lonely walk back to the dressing, was consoled and escorted by a Portuguese FA member of staff.

It is likely the legendary forward’s last appearance in the competition, where he was left on the bench in the last two matches by head coach Fernando Santos.

Ronaldo’s influence, after replacing Ruben Neves after 51 minutes at the Al Thumama Stadium, stretched to a neat lay-off for teammate Joao Felix, which resulted in a powerful strike saved superbly by Bounou.

As Portugal pushed late for an equaliser, Ronaldo was also close to connecting with a cross before Pepe connected with a header that drifted just wide of the post.

Morocco will now play the winner of England vs France for a place in the Qatar World Cup final.

While Ronaldo is left to search for a new club after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent during the tournament.