Cristiano Ronaldo left in tears after Portugal upset by Morocco at World Cup
Ronaldo failed to inspire a comeback after coming on as a substitute in the World Cup quarter-final with the Selecao going down 1-0
Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears as Portugal and his World Cup dream was ended by Morocco.
The 37-year-old immediately returned straight to the dressing room at the final whistle after the Selecao’s 1-0 defeat to the Atlas Lions in the gripping quarter-final tie.
Ronaldo, whiping away the tears on his lonely walk back to the dressing, was consoled and escorted by a Portuguese FA member of staff.
It is likely the legendary forward’s last appearance in the competition, where he was left on the bench in the last two matches by head coach Fernando Santos.
Ronaldo’s influence, after replacing Ruben Neves after 51 minutes at the Al Thumama Stadium, stretched to a neat lay-off for teammate Joao Felix, which resulted in a powerful strike saved superbly by Bounou.
As Portugal pushed late for an equaliser, Ronaldo was also close to connecting with a cross before Pepe connected with a header that drifted just wide of the post.
Morocco will now play the winner of England vs France for a place in the Qatar World Cup final.
While Ronaldo is left to search for a new club after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent during the tournament.
