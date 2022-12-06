Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland
Ronaldo, who had his contract with United cancelled earlier this month, has scored only once in the tournament so far
Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland.
The former Manchester United striker, who left manager Fernando Santos unhappy with his reaction to being substituted in the last game with South Korea, was was benched for the knockout game with Goncalo Ramos preferred.
Ronaldo, who had his contract with United cancelled earlier this month, has scored only once in the tournament so far.
Bruno Fernandes’s return is a boost for the 2016 European champions, however, after he grabbed two goals and two assists in the first two games before being rested for the Korea clash.
The playmaker slots in behind Joao Felix, who also returns to the starting lineup, and Goncalo Ramos.
Xherdan Shaqiri is one goal away from matching Sepp Huegi’s record for most World Cup goals scored by a Swiss player (six) and he lines up with skipper Granit Xhaka in midfield.
Breel Embolo, Switzerland’s top scorer in Qatar with two goals, continues to lead the line while first choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer returns after missing their last group game against Serbia due to illness.
Portugal vs Switzerland confirmed teams
Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, William Carvalho, Goncalo Ramos
Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Edimilson Fernandes, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Schaer, Xherdan Shaqiri
Additional reporting by Reuters
