Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1670347159

Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups amid Cristiano Ronaldo decision

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo are aiming to reach their first World Cup quarter-final since 2006 against underdogs and dark horses Switzerland

Michael Jones
Tuesday 06 December 2022 17:19
Comments
Fifa World Cup: Results and reactions from day 16

Portugal take on Switzerland in the World Cup looking to grab the final place in the quarter-finals in Qatar and a match with either Spain or Morocco

Portugal finished top of Group H despite their defeat to South Korea, with head coach Fernando Santos forced to answer questions surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s place in the team following his reaction to being substituted in the 2-1 loss. Ronaldo’s performances have been generally underwhelming and the subject of criticism in Portugal, with the 37-year-old looking to reach the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time since 2006.

Switzerland will be hoping to spring an upset after they finished runner-up in Group G thanks to a dramatic and stormy 3-2 win over Serbia. Switzerland will be hoping to spring another surprise at a major tournament and take inspiration from their victory over France in the last 16 of Euro 2020 last summer. The World Cup has been full of upsets so far, apart from the knockout stages, but Switzerland will be out to provide a late twist. Follow all the action in our live blog below, following the conclusion of Morocco vs Spain.

Recommended

1670347159

ET Morocco 0-0 Spain

108 mins: Balde is sent sprinting down the left wing but Hakimi matches him for pace and marshalls the ball out of play for a Moroccan goal kick.

There’s no playing out from the back this time as Bono belts the ball long.

Michael Jones6 December 2022 17:19
1670347031

ET Morocco 0-0 Spain

105 mins: Morocco get the second half of extra-time underway and boot the ball as far down the pitch as they can. They’ll be hoping to take this game to penalties now.

Michael Jones6 December 2022 17:17
1670346880

ET Morocco 0-0 Spain

105+1 mins: The first half of extra-time comes to an end when a Spanish corner is swung into the middle. Bono comes and flaps it out as far as Llorente who sends a shot back into the box but has his effort blocked and cleared.

15 more minutes to play in this one before a penalty shootout.

Michael Jones6 December 2022 17:14
1670346768

ET Morocco 0-0 Spain

103 mins: Chance! Azzedine Ounahi brings the ball up the pitch and slips it into the box for Walid Cheddira. He cuts through the Spain defence, avoids a tackle from Rodri then drills a shot at goal but Unai Simon denies him with an outstretched right leg!

Michael Jones6 December 2022 17:12
1670346689

ET Morocco 0-0 Spain

102 mins: Ansu Fati’s introduction has added an injection of pace into Spain’s attack. He tries to get around Achraf Hakimi but is blocked off. Alvaro Morata then whips in a cross but it’s headed clear.

Michael Jones6 December 2022 17:11
1670346393

ET Morocco 0-0 Spain

99 mins: Nearly! Nico Williams shuffles away from a tackle on the right wing then lifts a decent cross into the box but the ball is too high for Alvaro Morata who looks for the header.

It drops over the top of him and Morocco clear their lines.

Luis Enrique makes a double change taking off Dani Olmo and Jordi Alba in favour of Alejandro Balde and Ansu Fati.

Michael Jones6 December 2022 17:06
1670346210

ET Morocco 0-0 Spain

96 mins: Jordi Alba’s low ball into the box from the left flies by Carlos Soler and Morocco work the ball away. It comes to Sofyan Amrabat who threads a beautiful through ball up the pitch and gets Walid Cheddira in on goal.

The forward carries the ball into the box but holds onto it too long allowing Aymeric Laporte to get back and poke the ball away from him.

Huge chance for Morocco and it goes begging.

Michael Jones6 December 2022 17:03
1670346071

ET Morocco 0-0 Spain

93 mins: Hakim Ziyech hooks a pass over the top of the Spanish defence and tries to get Walid Cheddira in behind. The ball bounces away from the striker though and Marcos Llorente manages to get back and take over possession.

Michael Jones6 December 2022 17:01
1670345898

ET Morocco 0-0 Spain

Kick off: Another 30 minutes to play then as Spain get the first half of extra-time started. Can one of these teams go on to win the game or is this match destined for penalties?

Michael Jones6 December 2022 16:58
1670345835

Extra-time: Morocco 0-0 Spain

Heading into extra-time at the Education City Stadium.

(REUTERS)
(Getty Images)
(REUTERS)
Michael Jones6 December 2022 16:57

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in