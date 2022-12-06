✕ Close Fifa World Cup: Results and reactions from day 16

Portugal take on Switzerland in the World Cup looking to grab the final place in the quarter-finals in Qatar and a match with either Spain or Morocco.

Portugal finished top of Group H despite their defeat to South Korea, with head coach Fernando Santos forced to answer questions surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s place in the team following his reaction to being substituted in the 2-1 loss. Ronaldo’s performances have been generally underwhelming and the subject of criticism in Portugal, with the 37-year-old looking to reach the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time since 2006.

Switzerland will be hoping to spring an upset after they finished runner-up in Group G thanks to a dramatic and stormy 3-2 win over Serbia. Switzerland will be hoping to spring another surprise at a major tournament and take inspiration from their victory over France in the last 16 of Euro 2020 last summer. The World Cup has been full of upsets so far, apart from the knockout stages, but Switzerland will be out to provide a late twist. Follow all the action in our live blog below, following the conclusion of Morocco vs Spain.