Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Italian referee Daniele Orsato is in charge of today’s World Cup semi-final between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Orsato has already officiated a game involving Argentina at this tournament, namely the 2-0 Group C win for Lionel Messi and Co against Mexico which secured their passage to the knockout-stages, dishing out five bookings in total - four to Mexico and one to Argentina.

The 47-year-old, who has been a Fifa referee since 2010, also refereed the first match of the tournament at the Al Bayt Stadium between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

Italian referee Daniele Orsato is in charge of today’s World Cup semi-final between Argentina and Croatia (Getty Images)

Orsato , who has an average of handing out 4.08 yellows-per-game this season in all competitions, is yet to referee a game in the knockout-phase of this World Cup though he does have big-game experience behind him, having taken charge of the 2020 Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich. He was also a VAR official during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Here is the full officiating team for Argentina’s World Cup semi-final with Croatia:

Assistant Referee 1: Ciro Carbone (ITA)

(ITA) Assistant Referee 2: Alessandro Giallatini (ITA)

(ITA) 4th Official: Mohamed Mohammed (UAE)

(UAE) VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

(ITA) Assistant VAR 1: Paolo Valeri (ITA)

(ITA) Assistant VAR 2: Katryn Nesbitt (USA)

(USA) Assistant VAR 3: Juan Soto (VEN)

When: Tuesday 13 December 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Lusail Stadium

Odds (after 90 minutes)

Argentina win: 4/5

Croatia win: 4/1

Draw: 12/5

Via Betfair