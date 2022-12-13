Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Argentina vs Croatia referee: Who is World Cup 2022 official Daniele Orsato?

Who is the official in the middle for the semi-final showdown at the Lusail Stadium?

Kieran Jackson
Tuesday 13 December 2022 07:12
Comments
The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions

Italian referee Daniele Orsato is in charge of today’s World Cup semi-final between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Orsato has already officiated a game involving Argentina at this tournament, namely the 2-0 Group C win for Lionel Messi and Co against Mexico which secured their passage to the knockout-stages, dishing out five bookings in total - four to Mexico and one to Argentina.

The 47-year-old, who has been a Fifa referee since 2010, also refereed the first match of the tournament at the Al Bayt Stadium between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

Italian referee Daniele Orsato is in charge of today’s World Cup semi-final between Argentina and Croatia

(Getty Images)

Orsato , who has an average of handing out 4.08 yellows-per-game this season in all competitions, is yet to referee a game in the knockout-phase of this World Cup though he does have big-game experience behind him, having taken charge of the 2020 Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich. He was also a VAR official during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Recommended

Here is the full officiating team for Argentina’s World Cup semi-final with Croatia:

  • Assistant Referee 1: Ciro Carbone (ITA)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Alessandro Giallatini (ITA)
  • 4th Official: Mohamed Mohammed (UAE)
  • VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)
  • Assistant VAR 1: Paolo Valeri (ITA)
  • Assistant VAR 2: Katryn Nesbitt (USA)
  • Assistant VAR 3: Juan Soto (VEN)

When: Tuesday 13 December 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Lusail Stadium

Odds (after 90 minutes)

Argentina win: 4/5

Croatia win: 4/1

Recommended

Draw: 12/5

Via Betfair

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in