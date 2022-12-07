Eden Hazard announces Belgium retirement after group stage exit at World Cup
The Real Madrid star ends a 14-year career representing the Red Devils, with 126 caps and 33 goals
Eden Hazard has announced his international retirement for Belgium after a group stage exit at the Qatar World Cup.
The Real Madrid forward follows coach Roberto Martinez in walking away from the Red Devils.
A desperately disappointing campaign saw Belgium lose to Morocco and draw with Croatia in the final game to finish third in Group F.
And now the former Chelsea star has confirmed he will walk away from international football after 14-year career with 126 caps and 33 goals.
The 31-year-old said: “A page turns today, thank you for your live. Thank you for your unparalleled support.
“Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2018. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies