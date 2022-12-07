Eden Hazard announces Belgium retirement after group stage exit at World Cup

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eden Hazard has announced his international retirement for Belgium after a group stage exit at the Qatar World Cup.

The Real Madrid forward follows coach Roberto Martinez in walking away from the Red Devils.

A desperately disappointing campaign saw Belgium lose to Morocco and draw with Croatia in the final game to finish third in Group F.

And now the former Chelsea star has confirmed he will walk away from international football after 14-year career with 126 caps and 33 goals.

The 31-year-old said: “A page turns today, thank you for your live. Thank you for your unparalleled support.

“Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2018. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you.”