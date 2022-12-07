Jump to content

Eden Hazard announces Belgium retirement after group stage exit at World Cup

The Real Madrid star ends a 14-year career representing the Red Devils, with 126 caps and 33 goals

Jack Rathborn
Wednesday 07 December 2022 10:23
Comments
World Cup day 17: Morocco roar into quarter-finals alongside Portugal

Eden Hazard has announced his international retirement for Belgium after a group stage exit at the Qatar World Cup.

The Real Madrid forward follows coach Roberto Martinez in walking away from the Red Devils.

A desperately disappointing campaign saw Belgium lose to Morocco and draw with Croatia in the final game to finish third in Group F.

And now the former Chelsea star has confirmed he will walk away from international football after 14-year career with 126 caps and 33 goals.

The 31-year-old said: “A page turns today, thank you for your live. Thank you for your unparalleled support.

“Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2018. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you.”

