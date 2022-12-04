Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England are through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022 after thrashing Senegal in Qatar.

The Three Lions survived a couple of early scares against the African champions, with Jordan Pickford saving from Boulaye Dia and Ismaila Sarr missing the target from close range.

But the breakthrough came on the counter-attack, and from an unlikelty source as Jordan Henderson finished Jude Bellingham’s cross to give England the lead against the run of play.

From there, England grew in confidence and Harry Kane finished off another swift counter-attack to double England’s lead just before half-time with his first goal of the tournament.

Bukayo Saka added a third in the second half with a dinked finish, as England cruised into the last eigtht. Here are how the England players rated as Gareth Southgate’s side set up a quarter-final clash with France.

Jordan Pickford, 7

The England goalkeeper made a crucial save when the game was 0-0 as he got a big hand to Dia’s shot. The night could have taken a very different turn had Senegal taken the lead when they were on top.

(Getty Images)

Kyle Walker, 5

The full-back had a tough time against the dangerous Sarr and was lucky to avoid picking up England’s first yellow card of the World Cup with a foul on the winger. He didn’t look completely fit and must sharpen up with England facing Kylian Mbappe in the quarter-finals next.

John Stones, 5

Endured an uncomfortable first half hour alongside Maguire, with Senegal having three clear chances to take the lead. The centre-back was unconvicing when dealing with Dia in the box and looked too passive. His passing from the back was poor again and far too ponderous.

Harry Maguire, 6

Similar to Stones, Maguire was tested by the pace and directness of Dia and Iliman Ndiaye early on and he did not look that convincing. Again, he took a couple of chances with passing out from the back and almost played England into trouble.

Luke Shaw, 7

Solid. He drove forward well after reading a Senegal pass into midfield, only to lose composure as he entered the box and with Bellingham available for the cut-back. The left-back is having a good tournament and linked up well with Foden on the left.

Declan Rice, 6

Struggled to offer Stones and Maguire much of an option when they were on the ball early on but he grew in stature throughout the contest. The Senegal press was high and organised but England found joy when they played through it.

Jordan Henderson, 8

England’s opening goalscorer, and how they needed it. From early in the game it looked as if Henderson would be asked to get forward and arrive late in the box, so the Liverpool captain was in the right place at the right time to finish Bellingham’s cut-back. It was a crisp finish but came as England were struggling to pass out from the back. Henderson was among those who were not offering a pass but he was excellent once the team settled.

Jude Bellingham, 9

England’s driving force, this was another sublime performance from the 19-year-old on the World Cup stage. Looked to play high and pressed well in the opening exchanges, and then made the burst beyond Kane to set up Henderson’s goal. He played another big role in England’s second, breaking forward before playing in Foden.

(Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka, 7

Showed a wonderful touch to dink the ball over Edouard Mendy for England’s third goal - and Saka’s third of the World Cup. Before then, it had been a bit of an off-night for the Arsenal forward. He had missed a couple of early chances to attack the box and was guilty of some sloppy play closer to his own goal. What was clear, however, was Saka’s suitability to England’s right-wing role, and he eventually arrived well to convert Foden’s cross. In the end, he justified his inclusion once again.

Phil Foden, 8

Perhaps his best night yet for England? There were several flashes of outstanding quality from Foden, who was gliding through Senegal as England hit their stride in the second half. He was involved in all three goals. He flicked to Kane for Henderson’s goal and then played a measured first-time pass to the England captain as they doubled their lead. Foden also swept in a crisp cross for Saka’s finish, as he flew forward down the left. Southgate will be quick to remind Foden of his defensive duties after he was caught out on one occasion.

Harry Kane, 8

England’s captain once again led from the front, while this time scoring the goal his overall play has deserved throughout the World Cup. You just knew he would beat Mendy when sent through on goal. Before then, Kane was constantly dropping in and making things happen. The outstanding striker of the World Cup so far.