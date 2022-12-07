Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

France are not dependent on Kylian Mbappe for World Cup success, Adrien Rabiot claims

Didier Deschamps’ defending champions face England in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Carl Markham
Wednesday 07 December 2022 16:56
Comments
World Cup day 17: Morocco roar into quarter-finals alongside Portugal

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot insists France are not dependent on Kylian Mbappe for success at the World Cup.

Didier Deschamps’ defending champions face England in the quarter-finals on Saturday and in Mbappe they have the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals in four matches.

However, they also have the joint second-highest scorer in Olivier Giroud, with three, and Rabiot stressed they are not a one-man team.

“There is no dependency. It is our main weapon but we also have other players who can make a difference in other ways,” the Juventus midfielder said.

“We count on him as on all the players in the group. Everyone needs to be in good health to face England.

Recommended

“Kylian is impressive and from year to year he evolves and becomes even better. I don’t know where it will stop. We are lucky to have him in our team and not against us.”

As arguably the best player in the world currently, Mbappe’s every move is monitored and his non-appearance at training on Tuesday became a subject of discussion for 24 hours.

However, it is understood the Paris Saint-Germain forward will rejoin the squad for a closed session on Wednesday night and team-mate Ibrahima Konate said it was not a issue for the rest of the squad.

“We haven’t really spoken about it at all. He was just resting yesterday,” said the Liverpool centre-back.

Kylian is impressive and from year to year he evolves and becomes even better. I don't know where it will stop

Adrien Rabiot

“It was a little recovery session, the day before we had a day off. I think he decided to stay indoors with the coach, there is nothing to worry about.”

Mbappe is likely to be up against Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker and Konate added: “Walker and Mbappe are two very great players.

“Walker is one of the best right-backs in the world, I can’t wait to see this battle.”

The chances of Konate’s Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold facing Mbappe at the weekend are slim but he has been in touch ahead of the game.

Recommended

“This rivalry has existed for a long time, at under-16s I played England and it was a different match,” Konate said.

“This rivalry has existed since the dawn of time. Alexander-Arnold sent me a message saying ‘see you Saturday my brother’ because I am very close to him.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in