How have England’s players rated at the World Cup so far?

England have reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar as hope builds that Gareth Southgate’s side can go further than they did in Russia four years ago.

Key to that will be Saturday’s crunch clash with defending champions France in the last eight, with Kylian Mbappe set to provide England their biggest test of the World Cup so far after his five goals in four games.

Amid a chaotic group stage in Qatar, England’s progress to a last-16 meeting with Senegal was relatively straightforward. Despite being booed off following a 0-0 draw with the USA, England topped Group B thanks to convincing victories over Iran and Wales. From there, England overcame an uncertain start to sweep Senegal aside and book their place in the quarter-finals.

England have so far used 20 players during their World Cup campaign and throughout the tournament, The Indpendent has been recording their performances in our player ratings. Players are given a score between 0 and 10 based on their display within the match. As a guide, players begin the match as a 5 and are then scored up or down accordingly. While this process is of course subjective, it means a 6 should be viewed as a good score!

Ahead of the quarter-finals, we have collated the ratings England’s players have received through their first four games. So, who’s standing out and who’s struggling to make the grade? Here’s how England’s players have rated at the World Cup so far:

Jordan Pickford

Matches played: Four, from four starts

Minutes played: 360

Saves: Four

Save percentage: 83.3%

Ratings so far:

Iran - 7

USA - 6

Wales - 6

Senegal - 7

Average rating, 6.5: Pickford has been solid so far in Qatar and made a crucial save against Senegal when the last-16 tie was still 0-0. With three clean sheets, Pickford is leading the Golden Glove standings and has been among the best goalkeepers at the World Cup. His ratings against USA and Wales can be explained by the fact that he had very little to do.

Kieran Trippier

Matches played: Three, from two starts

Minutes played: 206

Dead-ball chances created: Five

Dribblers tackled: 5/6 (83.3%)

Ratings so far:

Iran - 7

USA - 4

Wales - 5

Senegal - N/A

Average rating, 5.33: Replaced in England’s starting team by Walker after a poor display against the USA, where the right back was unusually poor in possession. It came after a strong opening performance against Iran and England have not looked as threatening from set-pieces since without his delivery.

Kyle Walker

Matches played: Two, from two starts

Minutes played: 146

Dribblers tackled: 2/3 (66.7%)

Ratings so far:

Iran - N/A

USA - N/A

Wales - 7

Senegal - 5

Average rating, 6.0: Returned to England’s team against Wales, in what was his first match since early October due to a groin injury. He linked up well with Bellingham and Foden but struggled defensively in his battle with Ismaila Sarr in the last 16 and did not look completely fit. His duel with Kylian Mbappe in the quarter-finals will define his tournament.

John Stones

Matches played: Four, from four starts

MInutes played: 345

Total passes: 363

Pass completion: 95.0%

Ratings so far:

Iran - 7

USA - 5

Wales - 6

Senegal - 5

Average rating, 5.75: Only Spain’s Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Pedri have completed more passes at the World Cup than Stones, while his completion rate can only be beaten by Belgium’s Axel Witsel and Leander Dendoncker. Attentive viewers will point to the fact that neither Spain or Belgium did well at this World Cup and at times Stones has fallen into the same trap of safe, riskless passing. When Stones has been allowed the ball, such as against the USA and Senegal, England have lacked penetration and it’s an area France may also look to exploit. On his day Stones can be a terrific ball player but he has not done it enough in Qatar.

Harry Maguire

Matches played: Four, from four starts

Minutes played: 339

Clearances: 14

Pass completion: 87.3%

Ratings so far:

Iran - 7

USA - 6

Wales - 6

Senegal - 6

Average rating, 6.25: No England player came into the World Cup under more individual pressure than Maguire and he has performed reasonably well alongside Stones to alleviate some doubts. He was probably the only player to come out of the USA with any credit as he cleared a succession of corners but there were uncomfortable moments of concern in both wins against Iran and Senegal. Maguire’s pass completion is noticeably lower than his centre-back partner Stones, and France may also sit off him in the hope of Maguire giving away possession cheaply.

Luke Shaw

Matches played: Four, from four starts

Minutes played: 334

Shot-creating actions: 12

Goal-creating actions: Three

Ratings so far:

Iran - 8

USA - 6

Wales - 6

Senegal - 7

Average rating: 6.75: The left back has been one of England’s most consistent performers at the World Cup. He has quietly been the source of a lot of England’s attacking play in Qatar, following on from setting up Bellingham’s header in the opening win against Iran. Only Lionel Messi and Pedri have completed more progressive passes than Shaw at the World Cup, while the left back’s width has created space inside for whoever has played in front of him, whether Sterling, Foden or Rashford.

Declan Rice

Matches played: Four, from four starts

Minutes played: 327

Interceptions: Eight

Pass completion: 93.1%

Ratings so far:

Iran - 7

USA - 4

Wales - 6

Senegal - 6

Average rating, 5.75: On reflection, Rice has been a lot better than this at the World Cup, it’s just the USA rating that is dragging him down. It was a tough night for England’s midfield as they were swarmed by the USA trio of McKennie, Adams and Musah. Rice has looked a lot more settled since Henderson has joined him and Bellingham in a three, although he could still be offering Stones and Maguire more of an option at times. Only France’s Aurélien Tchouaméni has made as many interceptions as Rice ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final.

Jude Bellingham

Matches played: Four, from four starts

Minutes played: 324

Goal-creating actions: Five

Tackles: 11

Ratings so far:

Iran - 9

USA - 5

Wales - 7

Senegal - 9

Average rating, 7.5: England’s player of the World Cup so far, if not one of the best at the tournament (I think only Mbappe and Messi have also had more than one 9 at this World Cup). The 19-year-old has been the driving force behind England’s best moments, as displayed in a truly ridiculous performance against Senegal when he surged from midfield to help create England’s first two goals. Look at England’s stats and you will find Bellingham tops almost every category, from dribbles to tackles, and from goal-creation to blocks. The USA were able to nullify his threat but Bellingham has been superb since England brought in Henderson.

Jordan Henderson

Matches played: Three, from two starts

MInutes played: 193

Pass completion: 81.7%

Long pass completion: 50%

Ratings so far:

Iran - N/A

USA - 5

Wales - 5

Senegal - 8

Average rating, 6.0: You could hear the grumblings from England fans when Southgate brought on Henderson over the likes of Foden and Grealish in the 0-0 draw against the USA, but it could prove to be a pivotal moment in this World Cup. Henderson was excellent against Senegal and the balance he has brought to Rice and Bellingham could be crucial against France.

Mason Mount

Matches played: Three, from two starts

Minutes: 174

Fouls committed: Six

Average shot distance: 19.8 yards, from three attempts

Ratings so far:

Iran - 8

USA - 5

Wales - N/A

Senegal - 6

Average rating, 6.33: It’s easy to forget now how good Mount was against Iran. It was a performance, full of dribbling and smart touches as he occupied the inside left channel, to show why he was in Southgate’s first team. He struggled against the USA and since then, England have brought in Henderson for better balance. Didn’t feature against Wales and will hope to make more of an impact against France than he did against Senegal from the bench.

Bukayo Saka

Matches played: Three, from two starts

Minutes played: 210

Percentage of dribbles completed: 14.3%

Touches in attacking penalty area: 13

Ratings so far:

Iran - 9

USA - 4

Wales - N/A

Senegal - 7

Average rating, 6.66: What a ride this World Cup has been for Saka. He was England’s two-goal hero in the opener against Iran and another against Senegal took his total to the tournament to three, but in between he had a rare off-night against the USA and wasn’t used against Wales. Southgate’s decision to recall Saka against Senegal, ahead of Rashford, was a big call but the Arsenal forward looks to have made the right side of England’s attack his own.

Raheem Sterling

Matches played: Two, from two starts

Minutes played: 137

Goals/Shot on target: 1.00

Goal-creating actions / 90: 1.94

Ratings so far:

Iran - 8

USA - 5

Wales - N/A

Senegal - N/A

Average rating, 6.5: Sterling sparkled against Iran and looked sharp and dangerous playing off Kane, as he answered anyone questioning his place in the team because of his club form for Chelsea. He had a tough night against the USA, like everyone else, and was probably rested rather than dropped against Wales. He surely would have started against Senegal but instead Sterling left England’s camp following a break-in at his UK home. England will give Sterling time but further participation in the World Cup is uncertain.

Marcus Rashford

Matches played: Four, from one start

Minutes played: 134

Goals / 90: 2.01

xG / 90: 1.02

Ratings so far:

Iran - 8

USA - 5

Wales - 9

Senegal - 7

Average rating, 7.25: His two-goal display after starting against Wales was one of the great England World Cup moments and the forward has rediscovered his threat and confidence after a tough couple of years. Rashford was unfortunate to not have started in the last 16 but he has shown his worth from the bench by making an impact both against Iran and Senegal with runs down the right channel. If he doesn’t start against France he is surely England’s first substitute.

Phil Foden

Matches played: Three, from two starts

Minutes played: 174 minutes

Touches in attacking third: 61

Crosses: Nine

Ratings so far:

Iran - 7

USA - N/A

Wales - 7

Senegal - 8

Average rating, 7.33: The winner of the Clamour Wars and perhaps the England player who emerged from the 0-0 draw with USA with credit, having been left on the bench by Southgate. Still, Foden had to make the most of his opportunity and he certainly delivered when it came against Wales. He was superb against Senegal, perhaps the best he has played for his country, gliding down the left channel like he does for Manchester City and having a hand in all three goals.

Jack Grealish

Matches played: Four, from zero starts

Minutes played: 85

Fouls drawn: 10

Ratings so far:

Iran - 8

USA - 5

Wales - 6

Senegal - 6

Average rating, 6.25: One of eight players at the World Cup to make four substitute appearances, Grealish knows his role in this England team but has looked sharp in each of his brief involvements so far. Even though England have been well clear in three of the four games he has come on in, Grealish has been direct (he has been fouled 10 times, more than anyone in the squad) and has looked to make things happen, which Southgate will need if England find themselves behind in the quarter-finals.

Harry Kane

Matches played: Four, from four starts

Minutes played: 312

xG/90: 0.26

Assists: Three

Ratings so far:

Iran - 8

USA - 6

Wales - 7

Senegal - 8

Average rating, 7.25: England’s captain has been exemplary so far and, after winning the Golden Boot in 2018, he now appears to be after the prize for most assists. Only Bruno Fernandes has as many as Kane ahead of the quarter-finals, which is testament to his general hold-up play and chance creation as well as his finishing instincts. Kane has linked up well with whoever has been played around him - whether Sterling, Rashford, Saka or Foden. The only slight concern is his xG, which at 0.26 per 90 minutes suggests the chances aren’t falling his way. That said, his goal against Senegal showed how well he takes them when chances do come.

Callum Wilson

Matches played: Two, from zero starts

Minutes played: 48

Iran - 8

USA - N/A

Wales - 5

Senegal - N/A

Average rating, 6.5: Set up Grealish’s goal against Iran and was a threat with his runs in behind. The striker hasn’t seen much action since but that could change if England find themselves behind against France. That said, Wilson has only replaced Kane so far, rather than playing with him.

Kalvin Phillips

Matches played: Two, from zero starts

Minutes played: 42

Iran - N/A

USA - N/A

Wales - 6

Senegal - N/A

Average rating, N/A: Came off the bench against Wales to make only his second appearance since September, and set up Rashford’s second with a lovely clipped ball over the top. He has fallen behind Henderson to became England’s fourth choice in midfield.

Eric Dier

Matches played: Two, from zero starts

Minutes played: 36

Iran - 6

USA - N/A

Wales - N/A

Senegal - N/A

Average rating, N/A: Has only seen late action when England have been well ahead, with Stones and Maguire forming a reliable starting partnership in defence. Could be called upon against France if England are defending a late lead.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Matches played: One, from zero starts

Minutes played: 34

Iran - N/A

USA - N/A

Wales - 6

Senegal - N/A

Average rating, N/A: Even doing something spectacular against Wales would not have been enough to win a starting spot ahead of Walker or Trippier.