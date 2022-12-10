Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England are out of the World Cup after Harry Kane missed a late penalty in a heartbreaking defeat to defending champions France.

England were offered a lifeline to cancel out Olivier Giroud’s header when Theo Hernandez barged into Mason Mount in the box but Kane, who had already beaten Hugo Lloris from the spot, blazed his effort over the bar.

In an absorbing contest, France had taken the lead after 17 minutes when Aurelien Tchouameni’s brilliant strike from 25 yards beat England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

England responded well to going behind and Tchouameni left referee Wilton Sampaio with no choice after he fouled Buako Saka in the box with an outstretched leg. Kane stepped up to beat Lloris and pull England level with a deserved equaliser.

Gareth Suuthgate’s side were on top but Giroud struck a hammer blow with a header at the near post. Kane had the opportunity to equalise again but he missed the target as England’s World Cup ended in heartbreaking disappointment. Here are how the players rated form the quarter-final.

England

Jordan Pickford, 8

He didn’t have a chance with either goal, but made several important stops in between. Pickford has had an excellent World Cup and isn’t to blame here.

Kyle Walker, 7

He was always going to be under the spotlight given the importance of his battle with Mbappe. The jeopardy of the duel was shown when Mbappe burned past him on the right, but Walker did well enough with help from Saka and Henderson.

John Stones, 6

He was much better on the ball than in previous games at this World Cup, but he was beaten by Giroud for France’s winner.

Harry Maguire, 6

France let him have the ball and Maguire’s switches of play helped England, but he and Stones were unable to stop Giroud getting his chance.

Luke Shaw, 7

Figured out midway through the second half that Dembele wasn’t following his runs forward and he started to have more of an influence. England had missed it.

Declan Rice, 8

A mature and controlled performance in the middle of the pitch, in which he looked to spring forward both on the ball and with his passing. He disrupted play well but it was also Rice who lunged in on Mbappe in the lead up to Tchouameni’s opener.

Jude Bellingham, 7

His quietest night for England since the USA draw, but still stood out with a very good performance. He grew more influential with his runs in behind and was unlucky his volley was tipped over by Lloris.

Jordan Henderson, 7

He didn’t let Southgate down with his inclusion. Did a smart job on England’s right, helping both Walker and Saka. That was his role.

Bukayo Saka, 8

Possession wasn’t sticking when he was out on the right, so he then started to take up positions inside and found a lot more joy. His versatility was key to England taking control and France responded with repeated attempts to foul him. It came after he should have had a free kick when challenged from behind by Upamecano in the lead up to the opening goal.

Phil Foden, 7

After a quiet first half, in which Foden had to drift over to the right to find the ball, the forward took charge in the second half with a number of driving runs from inside. Like several England players, unlucky to be on the losing team.

Harry Kane, 8

Missed the chance to equalise for a second time from the spot, under the most intense pressure. England’s captain had taken the game by the scruff of the neck after England went behind, leading the response to Tchouameni’s opener. His first penalty was ice cold but his night ends in heartbreak.

(REUTERS)

France

Hugo Lloris, 9

On a night where he broke France’s appearance record, this was a career-defining performance. Made several big saves and although he was beaten by Kane’s first penalty, he was mobbed by his team-mates after the second flew over the bar.

Jules Kounde, 6

Kept it simple but it looked from the opening minute that he would struggle with Foden and so it proved. England did not target him enough.

Raphael Varane, 7

Seemed to stroll through the game. A class defender, dealing with uncertainty around him.

Dayot Upamecano, 5

A lot of England’s play went down his side and he was lucky that some of his aggressive defending went unpunished. A risky presence in the France defence.

Theo Hernandez, 5

This was a more conservative performance from France’s left back. His physical approach on Saka was allowed to play out by the referee and he was let off the hook by Kane’s miss after barging into Mount.

Aurelien Tchouameni, 7

Scored a stunning opener but then chopped down Saka for England’s equaliser.

Adrien Rabiot, 8

He was everywhere and France needed his energy.

Antoine Griezmann, 9

His influence is everywhere on this team and his stunning cross set up Giroud’s winner. An oustanding player at this level and the best player on the pitch despite England’s performance.

Ousmane Dembele, 5

Offered very little in an attacking sense. Marked out of the game by Shaw and was exposed in the other direction.

Olivier Giroud, 8

What else can you say about Giroud? He took his chance to beat Stones to Griezmann’s cross. He doesn’t have many moments but they so often prove to be crucial and decisive.

Kylian Mbappe, 6

Overall, he was kept very quiet by England. He had one burst when he burned past Walker down the right, but that was it.