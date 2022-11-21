England vs Iran commentators: Who are BBC pundits at Qatar World Cup?
Jermaine Jenas is the analyst in the commentary box alongside lead commentator Guy Mowbray
England take on Iran at the World Cup in Qatar today as they get their bid to lift the Jules Rimet Trophy for a second time underway.
Every World Cup game from Qatar is being shown live in the UK on either the BBC or ITV, with England’s opener on BBC One and across all the broadcaster’s streaming platforms.
That means the game will be soundtracked by the BBC’s commentary ‘A-team’ of Guy Mowbray and Jermaine Jenas and the people on the microphone always divide opinion.
Analyst Jenas made over 270 Premier League appearances in his career before turning to punditry and presenting as a regular on BT Sport and the BBC. He is a regular pundit on Match of the Day and also began co-presenting The One Show for the BBC in 2020.
Meanwhile, lead commentator Mowbray primarily appears on the BBC and BT Sport. While working for Eurosport at the 1998 World Cup, he became the youngest-ever television commentator on a World Cup final at the age of just 26. Mowbray has been the primary BBC commentator since 2010.
The studio coverage for England against Iran is headed by Gary Lineker with Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Micah Richards alongside him as pundits. Alex Scott - who is sporting the OneLove rainbow armband in support of diversity and inclusion - is the pitchside pundit.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies