England vs Iran commentators: Who are BBC pundits at Qatar World Cup?

Jermaine Jenas is the analyst in the commentary box alongside lead commentator Guy Mowbray

Luke Baker
Monday 21 November 2022 12:40
(Getty Images)

England take on Iran at the World Cup in Qatar today as they get their bid to lift the Jules Rimet Trophy for a second time underway.

Every World Cup game from Qatar is being shown live in the UK on either the BBC or ITV, with England’s opener on BBC One and across all the broadcaster’s streaming platforms.

That means the game will be soundtracked by the BBC’s commentary ‘A-team’ of Guy Mowbray and Jermaine Jenas and the people on the microphone always divide opinion.

Analyst Jenas made over 270 Premier League appearances in his career before turning to punditry and presenting as a regular on BT Sport and the BBC. He is a regular pundit on Match of the Day and also began co-presenting The One Show for the BBC in 2020.

Meanwhile, lead commentator Mowbray primarily appears on the BBC and BT Sport. While working for Eurosport at the 1998 World Cup, he became the youngest-ever television commentator on a World Cup final at the age of just 26. Mowbray has been the primary BBC commentator since 2010.

The studio coverage for England against Iran is headed by Gary Lineker with Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Micah Richards alongside him as pundits. Alex Scott - who is sporting the OneLove rainbow armband in support of diversity and inclusion - is the pitchside pundit.

