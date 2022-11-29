When do England play next at World Cup 2022?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England have reached the knockout stages of the World Cup in Qatar, after finishing first in Group B.

Gareth Southgate’s team began their tournament with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran, followed by a frustrating 0-0 draw with USA.

They rounded out their group-stage campaign with a win against Wales on Tuesday (29 November), a result that saw England finish first in the pool.

After a first half that they dominated but ended goalless, the Three Lions turned on the class after the break as Marcus Rashford scored goals and either side of a Phil Foden finish to secure a 3-0 triumph over their British rivals.

That has set them up to play the runners-up of Group A, Senegal, on Sunday 4 December.

Earlier on Tuesday, Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 after goals from Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong to ensure they topped the group.

Meanwhile, strikes from Ismaila Sarr and Kalidou Koulibaly sealed a dramatic win for Senegal against Ecuador, the 2-1 result securing the African champions second place in Group A – and eliminating their beaten opponents.

Therefore, Group B runners-up USA - who beat Iran 1-0 to seal their place - will play Netherlands in the last 16 on Saturday 3 December.

England vs Senegal will kick off at 7pm on Sunday 4 December.