England wrapped up top spot in Group B as they thrashed Wales, who crashed out of the World Cup.

Marcus Rashford scored twice, either side of a goal from Phil Foden, as England set up a last-16 meeting with Senegal.

Rashford scored a stunning free-kick shortly after the break before Foden doubled England’s lead within two minutes of the opener.

Rashford then added his second with a brilliant solo run, as Wales suffered a heavy defeat to bring their first World Cup appearance in 64 years to a close

Here are how the players rated

England

Jordan Pickford - 6

Did not touch the ball in the first half but made an instinctive save to keep out Moore’s deflected effort in the second half.

Kyle Walker - 7

Handed his first start of the World Cup in place of Kieran Trippier and appeared to link up well with Bellingham and Foden on England’s right. Certainly did well enought to keep his place ahead of Trippier, especially if Rashford stays in the team and takes free-kicks.

John Stones - 6

Another clean sheet for England but he can still be better on the ball. Did not have much defending to do but did a decent job on Moore. Missed a sitter late on.

Harry Maguire - 6

The centre-back can be excused for perhaps the worst cross of the World Cup so far with another comfortable performance overall.

Luke Shaw - 6

One of the few England players to have a consistently good tournament so far. Looked sharp once more as he pressed high and linked up well with Rashford.

Declan Rice - 6

After his off-night against the USA, Rice stepped up as England took charge of the midfield. Stepped in well to set up Rashford’s early chance. One of those rested in the second half.

Jude Bellingham - 7

England started to threaten when Bellingham began to make breaking runs into the box, particularly with a lovely flick to set up Foden’s shot. The Three Lions will need more of it and he enjoyed himself as space opened up in the second half.

(Getty Images)

Jordan Henderson - 5

Started, but shouldn’t have based on this performance. The midfielder was poor on the ball and was rather embarrassed by a Shaw cross that he misjudged at the back post. He was better in the second half.

Phil Foden - 7

Arrived at the back post to double England’s lead, after also playing a role to win Rashford’s free-kick with a run through the middle. It had been coming after he grew into it following a quiet opening quarter. Looked sharp and the finishing touch finally arrived as he converted Kane’s cross.

Harry Kane - 7

England’s captain was one of the favourites to win the golden boot but is instead leading the way for assists after setting up Foden’s goal with a brilliant cross to the back post. It was his third assist of the tournament and came after good llink-up play Rashford, Foden and Bellingham in the first half. Rested before the hour.

Marcus Rashford - 9

(Getty Images)

Made a stunning impact with a sensational free-kick shortly after half-time and his brilliant second showed his confidence and rejuvenation for England. His movement and runs inside from the left channel looked sharp. Scored the first direct free-kick of the tournament and also won the ball back for Foden’s goal, before he cut in from the right to add England’s third. Tore Wales apart.

Substitutes

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 6: Looked tidy on the ball as you would expect but was unable to impact things.

Callum Wilson, 5: Had some nice touches but didn’t get a goalscoring chance after coming on.

Kalvin Phillips, 6: Made a good pass over the top for Rashford’s third.

Kieran Trippier, 5: Suddenly faces a battle to reclaim his spot at right-back.

Jack Grealish, 6: Had one mazy run late on but did not see much of the ball after coming on. Foden and Rashford are now firmly ahead of him in the pecking order.

Wales

Danny Ward - 4

In from the start following Wayne Hennsessey’s red card, the Leicester goalkeeper made a strong save to deny Rashford early chance but was then caught out by the England forward’s free-kick. He moved too far over to his right and was beaten on his side, before Rashford’s second shot went through his legs.

Neco Williams - 6

Looked sharp and ready for the battle with Rashford, but his match ended early after blocking a shot with his head. He was replaced by Connor Roberts as a concussion substitute.

Chris Mepham - 4

He was immense in the first half but then lost his head, and Foden, as Wales fell apart following Rashford’s free-kick.

Joe Rodon - 5

Like Mepham, defended his box well in the first half but was then beaten by Kane down the right as his former Tottenham team-mate set up Foden.

Ben Davies - 4

The experienced full-back was caught on the ball by Rashford as Wales conceded a cheap second goal.

Ethan Ampadu - 4

Wales needed him to be better on the ball and he lost the battle with Rice in midfield.

Joe Allen - 5

A big boost to Wales in midfield but his return wasn’t enough. Probably Wales’s best player.

Aaron Ramsey - 4

Responded to criticism of his performance against Iran and brought more energy in midfield - but he was unable to provide any attacking quality. Booked for a poor challenge on Henderson.

Dan James - 3

Wales needed his pace but he saw very little of the ball in attacking areas.

Kieffer Moore - 4

Wales couldn’t supply him with service and his touch wasn’t good enough to bring others into play.

Gareth Bale - 2

Anonymous in the first half and replaced by Brennan Johnson at half-time. The Wales captain was surely not fit. Finished with seven touches of the ball and one completed pass.

Substitutes

Connor Roberts, 4: Beaten inside by Rashford.

Brennan Johnson, 5: Made one run at the England defence but Trippier made the block.

Harry Wilson, 4: Unable to offer much apart from a late free-kick.