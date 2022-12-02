Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Have England and Senegal ever played each other?

England face the African champions as they begin their knockout campaign

Sports Staff
Friday 02 December 2022 09:52
Comments
Fifa World Cup: Results and reactions from day twelve

England face Senegal in the last 16 of the World Cup on Sunday.

The Three Lions finished top of Group B after finishing ahead of the United States, Iran and Wales.

Gareth Southgate’s side were the tournament’s top goalscorers in the group stages but the last 16 is where the World Cup really begins.

Senegal qualified as the runners-up of Group A, with Aliou Cisse’s side responding well to the loss of Sadio Mane and beating Ecuador in their final match.

It sets up a first-ever match between England and Senegal, with the countries never having met before in international football.

Recommended

Senegal are the champions of Africa, having lifted the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time earlier this year.

Mane scored the winning penalty as Senegal defeated Egypt in a shoot-out, with the Lions of Teranga receiving a hero’s welcome when they returned home.

Senegal reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2002, in a memorable tournament run after they defeated holders France in the group stages.

Cisse was captain of that side, and can create history again as Senegal look to beat England and match their best tournament performance.

From there, they will hope to become the first African side to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup - with either France or Poland waiting.

They will be underdogs against England, however, and Senegal struggled at times in Group A - despite recovering to beat Ecuador in the decider.

Recommended

The match will be a historic occasion in what is their first meeting, but it is also not the first time England have played a new opponent this year.

England played the Ivory Coast for the first time in March, while their meeting with Iran in the opening game of the World Cup was also their first competitive fixture.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in