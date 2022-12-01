England defender Harry Maguire mocked in Ghanaian parliament

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was ridiculed in the Ghanaian parliament as an MP used a tenuous football analogy to denigrate the country’s vice president.

Isaac Adongo MP accused Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - who is the country’s head of economic management as well as vice president - of being Ghana’s “economic Maguire” who scores own goals and is “tackling all the fundamentals of our economy and destroying all of them”.

Adongo was addressing parliament in a debate of the 2023 budget statement as he explained that Maguire was a player who only helped opponents in scoring against his club.

Adongo said: “If you are a fan of football, and I am happy to see you the other day, jubilating when Ghana won. But there is a player like you in the United Kingdom in England called Maguire that is playing for Manchester United. Harry Maguire. He is a defender. He was tackling and throwing his body everywhere like he was the best defender in the world.

“Manchester United went and bought him. He became the biggest threat at the centre of Manchester United’s defence, tackling his own players and giving assists to opponents. Even when the opponents failed to score, Maguire would score for them.”

He continued: “This ‘economic Maguire’ went to Mallam Atta market and we were clapping saying this man is the best in managing foreign currency. The same ‘economic Maguire’ was roaming at Central University delivering lectures on how to restore the value of the cedi (Ghanaian currency).

“Mr Speaker, when we gave this Maguire the opportunity to be at the centre of our defence he became the risk of our own goal. Dr Mawumia, our economic Maguire, is now tackling all the fundamentals of our economy and destroying all of them.”

There was laughter on the floor of the house among other MPs as Adongo continued his analogy.

Maguire has come in for criticism for his performances at club level over the past 12 months but has made an impressive start to the World Cup, justifying England manager Gareth Southgate’s faith in his ability.

Maguire said ahead of the World Cup: “It’s the pinnacle of anybody’s footballing career to play at major tournaments for your country, World Cups especially. It’s the biggest tournament in the world.

“Obviously you have fear of (not) being in a squad, but I had great belief over what I have done over the 49 caps I’ve played for England that I’ve earned the trust to be in the squad and be available for the team and the selection.”